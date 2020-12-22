Hong Kong's Mak's Noodle to shutter its last outlet at The Centrepoint next year

Fans of the wonton mee from Hong Kong restaurant Mak's Noodle will be sad to hear that the restaurant will be closing down its flagship store at The Centrepoint. Their last day of operations is on Feb 28 next year and it also happens to be the brand's last outlet in Singapore.

In a statement on their Instagram account, the restaurant said they are closing because they are "unable to come to an agreement for lease renewal with the mall management".

However, it doesn't necessary mark the end of the brand's presence in Singapore. In the same post, they mentioned that "should there be opportunity and suitable location", they would reopen again in Singapore..

In a separate Instagram post, they mentioned that they had faced challenges in maintaining the authentic taste of the brand's signature noodles and "sourcing and importing Hong Kong ingredients". High food cost was another issue they faced.

Mak's Noodle is known for serving their wonton noodles in small bowls to prevent the noodles from turning soggy. They also use the exact same recipe from almost 100 years ago to make their noodles.

While the Michelin star eatery is branded as the "Best Wonton Noodle in Hong Kong", it actually originated from Guangzhou, China. During World War II, founder Mak Woon Chi moved to Hong Kong and eventually opened his first stall in Central. He was succeeded by his son, Mak An, who went on to make the brand a household name in Hong Kong.

Mak's Noodle opened their first restaurant in Singapore back in 2015 at The Centrepoint and later set up stores in VivoCity and Westgate. Both outlets have since closed on May 24, 2017 and Feb 17, 2017 respectively.

