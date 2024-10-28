Hong Kong's popular boba brand Silk opens first international outlet in Singapore

If you're a fan of Hong Kong-style milk tea and boba, you're in for a treat, as Silk, the famous bubble tea brand hailing from Hong Kong, has opened its first international outlet at Orchard Gateway.

Combining the traditional silk-pulling method used to make Hong Kong-style milk tea with novel flavours, the brand has garnered many fans in Hong Kong, selling a million cups in one year.

In fact, the silk-pulling technique is what also inspired the brand's name.

Their popularity extends overseas even without an official store, seeing 8,000 cups sold within 48 hours at 88rising's Head in the Clouds Festival in New York.

They've also collaborated with well-known brands like Porsche, Cathay Pacific, Johnnie Walker and more.

Silk's signature drink is the rich and indulgent Smooth King, a milk tea made from a 50-year-old traditional recipe, topped off with a creamy cheese cloud, handmade honeycomb and boba.

There's also Yuen-yeung, a re-imagined classic made from a combination of Silk's signature milk tea base, black coffee and toasted creme brulee, complete with a cheese cloud.

Other options on the menu include the Cheese Cloud Mango, Cheese Cloud Matcha, Milky Black Boba and more.

For those who prefer something more fruity and refreshing, there's also the Fruity Starburst made with a four seasons tea base, grapefruit, apple, orange, passionfruit sherbet and agar crystals.

Singapore-exclusive drink

To celebrate their launch in Singapore, the brand introduced a Singapore-exclusive drink created by Singapore-raised British-Chinese model and influencer Hannah Cheng-Bradshaw, who was also the guest manager at the store's grand opening on Friday (Oct 25).

The Smooth Queen is made from some of Hannah's favourite childhood flavours, including Hong Kong-style lemon tea, fresh pandan, mint leaves and calamansi. The drink will be available on the menu for a limited time only.

Singapore is a hotspot for many foreign bubble tea brands looking to expand internationally. Recent additions include Dakotea, a popular boba tea chain from Yunnan, as well as Kebuke from Taiwan, both of which are located in Orchard.

Address: B2-13, Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road

