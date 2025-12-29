Hooters at Clarke Quay to close after 30 years in Singapore

With its distinct orange exterior, Hooters has been a familiar sight in Clarke Quay for the past 30 years.

But this will soon become a thing of the past as the American restaurant will be closing its only outlet in Singapore on Jan 31, 2026.

The closure is the result of manpower shortages and low sales, which put a strain on the business' finances while it tried to keep its prices affordable, Mothership reported.

This also marks Hooters' exit from Singapore.

The Clarke Quay outlet, which opened in 1996, is also the brand's first international franchise outside North America as well as its first outlet in Asia.

Hooters is known for the eye-catching uniforms sported by its female-only waitstaff, which includes tight orange shorts and a white tank top bearing the chain's logo.

The restaurant is known for serving up American comfort food, including its iconic wings as well as burgers, sandwiches and beers.

The wings can be either 'naked' or breaded and tossed in sauce, depending on customers' preferences.

They come in generous portions, which are great for sharing and can be paired with a variety of sauces.

These sauces range from milder options such as Samurai and Medium to hotter choices such as Hot, 3 Mile Island, and the intense 911 sauce.

Those who wish to have one final hoot at the restaurant should visit before it closes.

AsiaOne has reached out to Hooters Singapore for more information.

Address: 3D River Valley Rd, #01-03 Block D, Singapore 179023

Opening hours: 12pm to 2am daily

[[nid:726278]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com