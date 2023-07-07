Hop on board: Bus services that make commuting in Singapore an adventure

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), over 3.6 million people take the bus daily in Singapore, travelling across the island via more than 300 bus services. Of these bus services, there are a few notable ones that you might not know about.

Note: Feeder, express and alphabet-coded buses have been excluded from this list.

Earliest first bus

Buses 10 and 154 (5am)

If you need to get a (very) early start to your day: Firstly, our condolences to you. In any case, you'll probably be taking either Bus 10 or Bus 154, both of which start at 5am.

The first Bus 10 runs at 5am departing from Tampines Interchange towards Kent Ridge Terminal every day.

Meanwhile, the first Bus 154 runs at 5am departing from Eunos Interchange towards Boon Lay Interchange on weekdays and Saturdays only; on Sundays and public holidays, it only starts at 5.30am.

Latest last bus

Buses 173, 189 and 973 (1.10am)

Out late? You'll want to catch one of these three buses if you intend to get home via public transport. All three of them have their last bus running at 1.10am.

Buses 173 and 189 are loop buses that start and end at Bukit Batok Interchange, while Bus 973 is another loop bus that starts and ends at Bukit Panjang Interchange. Don't live along those routes? Better prepare to call a Grab.

Earliest last bus

Bus 162 (1pm)

This bus is unusual for how early it stops running. Bus 162 only runs until 1pm on Saturdays from Yio Chu Kang Interchange to Shenton Way Terminal, or 2.30pm in the other direction. In addition, there are no buses at all on Sundays and public holidays.

On weekdays, it's slightly more generous: The bus runs till 6pm from Yio Chu Kang Interchange and 7.30pm from Shenton Way Terminal.

No weekday service

Bus 401

You won't be taking this bus to work anytime soon. Bus 401 is a loop service to and from Bedok Interchange that only runs on Saturdays from 2pm to 10pm, or Sundays and public holidays from 10am to 8pm.

Shortest run duration

Bus 177

This bus is the opposite of Bus 401, in that it only runs on weekdays. More specifically, it's a loop service to and from Bukit Batok interchange that runs on weekdays from 5.50am to 8.40am, and then again from 4.20pm to 6.20pm.

Shortest distance

Bus 115 (4.7 km)

This 4.7 km bus route is a loop service that starts and ends at Kovan Hub. One wonders why such a short journey even needs a bus in the first place...

Longest distance

Bus 858 (73.4 km)

On the other end of the spectrum, this loop service to and from Woodlands Interchange spans a whopping 73.4 km, going all the way to Changi Airport and back.

Rarest bus

Bus 405

Last but not least, did you know that Bus 405 only runs seven days a year?

Specifically, it operates on Qing Ming, Good Friday, the first day of Ramadan, Hari Raya Puasa, Hari Raya Haji, Deepavali, and All Souls' Day (Nov 2).

The bus goes to and from Boon Lay Interchange, running from 7am to 5pm. It passes by cemeteries and columbariums, looping at Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

Note that we said "passes by"; you won't be seeing hantu anytime soon unless you get down from the bus and walk into said cemeteries and columbariums.

This article was first published on Wonderwall.sg.

