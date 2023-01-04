Hop into the new year: How to shop for maximum huat this CNY, based on your zodiac sign (part 1)

Slated for the end of January, the Year of the Rabbit will be upon you sooner than you think. With Chinese New Year celebrations finally coming back in full force, you wouldn't want to miss the chance to celebrate it in your best fashion.

Dressing up in auspicious colours like red is said to bring you good luck, but how about letting your Chinese zodiac sign do the work for you by dressing in your lucky colours for the year, according to astrology experts? It might just be what you need to attract positive energy and prosperity.

If you're looking for styling tips this festive season, here's a four-part fashion guide inspired by each sign's different lucky colours. The best part? You can get all your shopping conveniently done at any of the four Lendlease malls.

For those born in the Year of the Rat, Dragon or Monkey, read on to find out your lucky colours and how you can incorporate them into your Chinese New Year #OOTD.

Rat: Blue, green, gold

1. Anothersole The Anytime Flats Stardust - Denim ($139.90) (PLQ, L1)

2. The Stage Walk Betty Eyelet Sleeve Dress - Emerald Green ($46.90) (Jem, L2)

3. Cotton On Premium Loose Fit Cny T-Shirt - Emerald / Huat Dragon ($34.99) (Jem, L2)

4. Fossil Townsman Automatic Navy Leather Watch ($429) (313, L2)

5. Black by Blue Brave Turquoise Retro Sunglasses ($115) (PLQ, L2)

6. Lovisa Teal Twisted Knot Headband ($20) (PLQ, L1) on The Editor's Market Xenia Taler Bamboo Dinner Plate - Metric ($18) (Jem, L2)

7. ManneQueen High Tidelong Dress ($269) (Parkway Parade, L2)

8. Lacoste Men's Regular Fit Polo Shirt ($199) and Holiday Comic Badge Striped V-Neck Sweater - Green / White ($279.30) (313, L2)

9. LE Underground Vans Textured Classic Slip-on Shoe - Chive ($99) (313, L3)

10. The Wallet Shop Bellroy Tokyo Tote Compact - Navy ($189) (Parkway Parade, L1)

For those born in the Year of the Rat, this will be a transitional year that is all about keeping calm and focusing on yourself.

Take the time to reflect and do things that truly make you happy, and good luck will follow. Your lucky colours blue, green and gold will keep you looking cool, yet polished amid all the upcoming changes.

Dragon: White, silver, gold

​​​​​1. The Editor's Market Kaleesa Shirred Maxi Dress - White ($49) (Jem, L2)

2. Lacoste Unisex Monogram Print Reporter Bag ($219) (313, L2)

3. Love, Bonito Kamari Square Toe Wrap Sandals - Gold ($55) (313, L2)

4. Lovisa Gold Large Swirl Dragon Earrings ($23) (PLQ, L1)

5. SK Jewellery 916 Gold Roman Numeric Bangle (price is based on gold weight) (Jem, L2)

6. Pedro Mini Quilted Faux Fur Handbag - Brown ($79.90) (Jem, L1)

7. Aslowe Freshwater Pearl Earrings ($299) (Parkway Parade, L2)

8. Pomelo Sleeveless Pockets Detailed Top - Beige ($43.90) (313, B1)

9. Uniqlo Women's Denim Narrow Skirt - White ($49.90) (PLQ, L2)

10. Converse Womens Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline - Ox - White ($89) (Jem, L3)

11. Crocs Classic Crush Clog - White ($99.95) (Parkway Parade, L2)

People born in the Year of the Dragon can get ready to welcome positive change in 2023 as great opportunities are lined up for you. Remember to be appreciative of what's to come and don't hesitate to let go of people or things that will hinder your progress.

Starting this new year on a clean slate, go for an all-white outfit and tie the look together with some gold accessories to stand out from the crowd. A dragon never hides.

Monkey: Blue, white, gold

1. Uniqlo Unsodo Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt - Blue ($39.90) (Parkway Parade, L1)

2. TRT Denim Cuban Collar Top - Dark Denim ($59.90) (PLQ, L1)

3. The Wallet Shop Doughnut Macaroon Tiny The Mystic Club Series - Nautical X Caramel ($80) (Parkway Parade, L1)

4. LE Underground Nike Women's Court Vision Alta Shoes - Metallic gold ($135) (313, L3)

5. Love & Bravery Marita Tiny Leaf Print Cheongsam - Blue ($49.90) (Jem, L2)

6. The Wallet Shop Bellroy Flip Case (2nd Edition) - Bluedaze ($139) (PLQ, L1)

7. LE Underground Nike Club Crew Neck Sweatshirt - Pale Blue ($109) (313, L3)

8. Love, Bonito Rivka Pleated Square Neck Romper - White ($56) (313, L2)

9. Fossil Carlie Satchel ($399) (313, L2)

10. Converse Chuck 70 - Ox - Parchment ($119.90) (Jem, L3)

11. Love, Bonito Judith Square Toe Strappy Sandals - Blue ($49) (313, L2)

If you're born in the Year of the Monkey, this year is all about letting go of your fears and going forth to explore new things in life. Stepping out of your comfort zone is always scary, so don your lucky colours – blue, white and gold – for extra courage and perhaps, extra huat too.

Try on styles that you've never worn and you may just surprise yourself. Pair your cheongsam with sneakers, or perhaps try some double denims?

Time for some shopping to maximise huat this Chinese New Year!

Now that you know what outfits you will need, be rewarded with exclusive red packets and Lendlease vouchers when you shop at any of the four Lendlease malls from Jan 2 to Feb 5.

Redeem an exclusive set of eight red packets with a minimum nett spend of $88 (maximum two same-day combined receipts).

Or top up your spend to $208 nett ($288 nett for Parkway Parade) with maximum three same-day combined receipts to redeem the following:

A premium box of 12 red packets

A $10 Lendlease voucher

Exclusive to Citi Credit Cardmembers, an additional $10 Lendlease voucher at the respective malls' Concierge Desks when you shop with your Citi Credit Card

Redemptions are on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

What's more, Lendlease Plus Members can enjoy other exclusive promotions at each mall.

At 313@somerset, members can enjoy 3X Plus$ when you shop at participating fashion and accessories stores, with a minimum nett spend of $10 in a single receipt.

If you're visiting Jem, you can get 2,888 bonus Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $38 in a single receipt. Alternatively, enjoy 2X Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $10 in a single receipt at participating fashion and accessories, as well as beauty and health stores.

At Parkway Parade, members can redeem $3 Park Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $50 in a single receipt, from Mondays to Fridays. Redemptions are limited to the first 100 daily at L2 Concierge Desk.

Lastly, head over to Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) to redeem $3 Park Plus$ with a minimum nett spend of $30 in a single receipt. Redemptions are limited to the first 50 daily at L4 Concierge Desk.

If you're not a Lendlease Plus Member yet, now's the perfect time to join the club so you can score some amazing rewards while putting together your festive ensemble.

Sign up with the promo code 'LLPAO23' to receive 20,000 Plus$, plus get an additional 16,000 Plus$ when you submit your first receipt (with a minimum nett spend of $88) via the Lendlease Plus mobile app. Limited to the first 1,000 successful signups, so wait no more!

Want all the details on Lendlease's mall promotions? Click here to find out more.

For the rest of the zodiac signs, stay tuned to our next three articles, to find out your lucky colours for this year and the style guide we have specially curated for you!

