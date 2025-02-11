Horses in the heartlands: Seniors interact with equines in first-of-its-kind animal-assisted programme

The sight of horses at an active ageing centre might seem odd at first.

But seniors like Raymond Chong have found joy through interactions with these adorable equines.

"Interacting with the horses makes me feel excited! I enjoy grooming them [and] preparing their meals," said the 77-year-old.

This is all part of Singapore's first equine-assisted programme called Haydays with Horses, which officially launched on Tuesday (Feb 11) at the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre in Jurong Central Plaza.

The programme, which comprises activities like grooming and interacting with these horses, will be rolled out for up to 800 seniors in NTUC Health nursing homes and Active Ageing Centres till 2026.

Not just a petting session

The two-year pilot aims to harness the "therapeutic power of horses" to improve the physical health, cognitive functioning, psychological well-being and social connectedness among elderly Singaporeans, according to Equal.

The organisation said the programme's activities will foster physical activity, mental stimulation and emotional connection among seniors, including those who may be socially isolated.

"Well-being is not just about physical health — it is also about social connection, purpose and the opportunity to experience new moments of joy and learning at every stage of life," said Equal CEO Sandra Leong at the launch event.

Throughout the event, seniors were petting, grooming and walking the four miniature horses (adorably named Kopi, Sayang, Ah Boy and Milo) that were brought to the active ageing centre.

Trainers from Equal guided them, providing tips and correcting techniques to enhance their interaction with the horses.

Speaking to AsiaOne about the equines selected for this programme, Ann Hui Peng, Equal's head of programmes and services, said that among its stable of horses, it deploys more miniature horses mostly for practical reasons.

"They aren't too tall or fat, so they can fit through the doors and come in to interact with the seniors at places where they have their activities at," Hui Peng said.

Equal also puts effort in ensuring that its horses' safety and well-being are taken care of.

"Every day the horses have their social time, where they can run and interact with one another. And they also get their own personal time. Just like how we have work-life balance, the horses also have that," she said.

The group-level impact of the programme will eventually be evaluated by a team of researchers from NUS and the Institute of Mental Health.

Their findings will shed light on the programme's impact on the well-being of the participating seniors, guiding its further development and potential integration into eldercare systems.

When it comes to programme effectiveness so far, Hui Peng pointed us towards Tan Ah Chiu's journey with Hayday with Horses.

The 89-year-old, who has mobility issues, has showed grit throughout the sessions since its initial roll-out in October, even choosing to walk alongside the horses rather than stay in her wheelchair.

"Meeting the horses for the first time made me feel so happy and calm," she said.

For Raymond, who had never interacted with horses prior to joining the programme, his initial nervousness turned to curiosity.

And having participated in a number of sessions, it's evident that the horses have won him over.

"The programme brought me joy, new friendships, and unique experiences I’ll always cherish," he shared.

