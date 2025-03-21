From hospital to lifestyle destination: Kada officially opens, here's what to expect

Maxwell recently welcomed a new addition to its vibrant scene with the opening of four-storey lifestyle hub Kada.

Located next to Maxwell Food Centre, Kada celebrated its grand opening on Friday (March 21) with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling attending as the guest of honour.

Housed in a 102-year-old building that served as a hospital in the 1920s, Kada now brings together businesses spanning dining, fitness, co-living and art.

It is recognised as one of Singapore's earliest Modernist buildings and was designed by Swan and Maclaren, the architectural firm behind iconic buildings including Raffles Hotel and the Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.

During her welcoming address, Low noted the historical significance of this space.

She said: "Established as St Andrews Mission Hospital for Women and Children in 1923, it [the building] survived an air raid during World War II and served as a wartime hospital, a dispensary and also polyclinic.

"Today, it is really wonderful to join all of us here to embark on a new journey."

A sister concept to Margaret Market, this modern-day wellness sanctuary aims to blend heritage with contemporary lifestyle concepts.

During her welcoming address, Tong Shuh Lan, founder and director of Kada Ventures, touched on the "close-knit community" built among the Kada tenants since they began operations.

"Within the space of four floors, we managed to pack in 10 F&B [businesses], five fitness operators, an art studio, and a whole floor of co-living.

"We feel that it's important to create a collaboration between all the different [groups of] people," she stated.

Her words were echoed by Anwar Asger Ali, director of Limitless Physiotherapy, who noted that all businesses on Kada's second floor are around wellness, exercise and health.

He mentioned past events of clients enjoying a workout at Limitless before heading for an ice bath recovery next door at Shiruki Studio.

Anwar added: "We'll be doing a workout and dinner event with [Mexican restaurant] Lavi Tapas in the garden and carpark [in the future]."

Food and wellness options to expect

Among the standout features in the building is the antique elevator, which used to transport children to the roof for some sun and fresh air.

Today, visitors can emerge from the elevator into a space with a host of food options.

Those seeking a caffeine fix can head to Kyuukei Coffee, which offers a coffee omakase menu.

Kyuukei Coffee's food menu includes a selection of toasties and tarts. Maxwell exclusives include Jam-packed Thick Toast ($4.50) and the cheeky Bean there, Cheese that ($6) — made of tortilla, refried pinto beans, caramelised onion and salsa verde.

Owner Jonathan Teo told AsiaOne that the building's rich history was a factor in his decision to establish his business there.

"The atrium with the classic lights, I saw what it could be and what it had been used for, like events.

"It is just a very charming spot and I was totally sold on the elevator as well!" he chirped.

On the rooftop you'll find Proud Potato Peeler, a Greek-Mediterranean hidden dining concept.

Influenced by flavours of said region (think Cyprus, Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon), Proud Potato Peeler is set to provide guests with a private dining experience.

Head chef Alberto Simillides takes your dietary restrictions into consideration before whipping up a seven- to eight-course menu.

Apart from the gym and wellness centre, fitness enthusiasts can also find Satori Pilates on level two.

The pilates studio offers a variety of classes, for group and private sessions. These classes are taught in either English or Mandarin.

Beyond food and retail, Kada also offers a co-living experience at Habyt. This space can be seen as a retreat for those seeking a quiet escape while staying connected to the city centre.

Habyt residents can also enjoy unlimited access to Kada's exclusive wellness hub — including a high-end gym, ice baths and infrared sauna — at no extra cost.

Address: Kada, 5 Kadayanallur Street,Singapore 069183

Opening hours: 7am to 11pm daily (hours vary for individual stores)

[[nid:685935]]

amierul@asiaone.com