Hot guys who cook: 8 accounts to follow on Instagram for some eye candy

What’s better than a delicious meal? A delicious meal made by a hot chef! After all, a great meal is one that excites all the senses.

Picture this: You come home after a long day at the office. Rather than fix up your own dinner of lukewarm leftovers and a granola cup, your apartment is softly lit with candles, and one of these hot guys are in your kitchen, flambéing something indulgent for you to enjoy. Sounds like heaven, right? Now, fill in that fantasy with one of these 8 hot guys who can cook up a storm on Instagram. Snacks that make us snacks? Sign us up.

And the best part is: even if you’re not in the mood for the eye candy, their feeds provide a veritable trove of food inspiration, so you’ll never have to contend with uninspired, repetitive dish ideas again. It’s a double win!

Antoni Porowski

You’re probably thinking, “Isn’t he famous?” and you’d be right on the money. Antoni Porowski shot to stardom when he appeared on Netflix’s remake of the feel-good reality show, Queer Eye. The show’s resident food aficionado introduced the world to smashed avocado, but off-camera, Porowski is the co-owner of a New York dining establishment named The Village Den, and has authored two cookbooks. His feed definitely plays up on his good looks with thirst trap photos of Porowski having beach days or hanging out with his pet dog. Aside from that, he also shares easy-to-do home recipes and kitchen tips.

Cedrik Lorenzen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cedrik Lorenzen (@cedriklorenzen) Watching Cedrik Lorenzen make one of his fan-favourite recipe videos often feels like you’re watching something that you shouldn’t be. The man is a whiz with making food porn posts on TikTok and Instagram – emphasis on the word ‘porn’ – as each video starts with a seductively-lit shot of Lorenzen giving bedroom eyes to the camera as he makes sauce reductions or alluringly melted chocolate confections.

Diego Alary View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diego (@diegoalary) Don’t be fooled by French chef Diego Alary’s boyish demeanour; the man can whip up a sinfully decadent meal behind the kitchen counter. As the youngest contestant on the 11th season of France’s Top Chef, Alary originally wanted to pursue a career in football, before an injury side-tracked his plans and led him to the culinary arts. Between his recipe posts – which span the likes of easy-to-make canapés and comforting bowls of pasta – Alary’s Instagram has plenty of snaps of the chef travelling and hanging out with his family. We love a family guy.

Juan Manuel Barrientos Valencia View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juan Manuel ⭐️ Chef🇨🇴 (@juanmaelcielo) He’s a 10, has two Michelin stars and advocates for peace. What is he? He’s Juan Manuel, the Colombian chef behind the Elcielo restaurant group in Colombia. While there isn’t a huge proliferation of recipes you can recreate from his feed, the chef uploads plenty of food snaps, ensuring you’re never short of inspiration on ideas for dishes to try.

Franco Noriega View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franco Noriega (@franconorhal) You’re probably looking at Franco Noriega and you’re thinking to yourself, “is he a model or a chef?” The answer is: he’s both. Discovered by fashion photographer Mario Testino, the Peruvian chef has modelled for the likes of Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton and Hugo Boss. Off the catwalk, he’s the proud owner of the restaurant Baby Brasa in New York City, serving up contemporary Latin American flavours amidst a buzzy atmosphere. Peruse Noriega’s feed if you’re in the mood for photos of Baby Brasa’s delectable menu or just a photo of Noriega posing with stalks of leek.

Lennard Yeong View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lennard Yeong (@lennardy) From our own sunny shores is Lennard Yeong. The engineer-turned-chef has put his self-taught skills to good use when he joined the first season of MasterChef Asia and is carving a name for himself as one of Singapore’s brightest culinary stars on social media. His Instagram is a mix of personal snaps and simple recipes that everyone can recreate, but it’s in the Instagram stories where Yeong has fun. From fielding fan requests on things to put into his waffle maker, to fending up some very thirsty fan notes about his veiny arms, Yeong’s Instagram is a must follow.

Julien Sebbag View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julien Sebbag (@juliensebbag) Meet fashion’s newest chef obsession: Julien Sebbag. The self-taught chef has held court in the buzzy Parisian restaurant Creatures, taught model Bar Rafaeli to cook and can be seen gallivanting through Paris togged in Saint Laurent jackets and his signature bohemian style. Since the start of the pandemic, Sebbag has taken Instagram by storm with his brand of sensual cooking videos, with everything from seductively assembling footlong sandwiches to seductively making hummus. Who knew that peeling an artichoke could be so sexy?

Pierre Chomet View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierre Chomet (@pierrechomet) French chef Pierre Chomet’s feed is filled with gorgeous photos of his creations bathed in beautiful light, but we’re often distracted from them by the chef’s many snaps of his smouldering mug. If you’re looking for a healthy serving of yummy Insta pictures flanked by pictures of the hot chef or photos of the French countryside that will ignite your wanderlust, then his feed is one worth checking out.

This article was first published in Her World Online.