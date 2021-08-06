Hot hawker gourmet burger stall Hambaobao is back at Bukit Timah — but only for 4 days

Supporters of Hambaobao will be delighted to know that they are back in action for a second pop-up running over four days.

It will be held over two weekends — Aug 6 and 7 as well as Aug 13 and 14 — at Orh Gao Taproom, a kopitiam-inspired bar in Bukit timah, so be sure to keep those days free.

To get your hands on their famed burgers, head to the bar’s pre-order form to place your orders. However, do note that there is only a self pick-up option available from 12pm each day.

For those unfamiliar with Hambaobao, it was formerly a hawker stall run by a husband-and-wife team at Beauty World selling inexpensive, locally inspired burgers such as Crispy Pork Belly and Ayam Buah Keluak, which unfortunately won’t be available at the pop-up.

However, two new burgers, the Pulled Beef Brisket Rendang Burger and Pork Belly Pineapple Jam Burger, will be available at the event.

The burgers, priced at $11.90++ each, will also be available at their upcoming permanent store (more details below).

The first burger features pulled beef brisket rendang topped with sweet caramelised onions, lettuce and a fried egg between two toasted burger buns.

If that is not to your liking, you could try the Pork Belly Pineapple Jam Burger, which looks like an upgraded version of their Crispy Pork Belly Burger that is slathered with pineapple jam and crunchy pickles for an extra oomph.

You can also upgrade your burger with optional add-ons, such as fries ($3), a pint of lager ($10), or a canned drink ($2).

HamBaoBao is reportedly opening an outlet at TRIO Building at Jalan Besar by September, so be sure to check out their Facebook and Instagram pages for updates.