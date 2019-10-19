Hotel review: The Landmark Bangkok is perfect for business by day and parties by night

PHOTO: Instagram/thelandmarkbangkokhotel
Erica Ho
City Nomads

Our last trip to Bangkok saw plenty of restaurant tastings, bars, and an award show to boot. And when time is of the essence in a traffic-bound city, hotel accessibility is key.

The Landmark Hotel Bangkok does that and more: it's not only right next to the BTS Skytrain Station in the bustling centre of Nana, but also provides amazing massages and spacious rooms to rejuvenate weary bodies from a heavy night of bar hopping.

LOCATION

Set on Sukhumvit Street, The Landmark's prime location makes it strategically perfect, making travel to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport a breeze.

Nana Plaza's nightlife also boasts an array of racy go-go bars for the party-loving adult, which are slightly less crowded and more raunchy than the heavily-frequented Soi Cowboy.

Ironically, many homey Middle Eastern restaurants also concentrate around this area.

ROOMS

From Premium Room to Executive Suite, the rooms in The Landmark cater largely to the businessman on the go.

Rooms range from THB4,600 to THB10,800 (S$207 to S$487), and go as large as 78 sqm. In terms of style, it's a take on old-school grandeur and modish practicality.

Larger rooms come with a basic living space for hosting guests, but the lack of USB ports did present a bit of a challenge for someone that needs to be plugged in 24/7/365.

No pillow menus here, but the beds were more than luxurious enough for a snooze after a busy day.

FACILITIES & SERVICES

Way up on the 31st floor you'll find the Executive Lounge and check-in area, and the award-winning Rib Room Bar and Steakhouse, one of nine dining options available.

Up here, there're sweeping views of the Bangkok skyline and quiet areas for intimate meetings and chats. If you look hard enough, you might even steal a peek at the hotel's private farm next door.

The pool isn't much to rave about, but their gym is. All hotel guests receive access to their in-house Fitness First Platinum Club.

Not only do you get the standard workout amenities, guests can also enjoy various wellness classes - hot flow yoga, pro cycling, Pilates, Muay Thai, Zumba, body combat, body pump and many more.

But our favourite? The Viva Jiva Spa.

Otherworldly and tranquil, it's is located behind a nondescript door beside the pool, and offers an extensive menu of relaxing and rejuvenating treatments by experienced staff that had us knocked out (in a good way) within minutes of laying down.

Other unique facilities include babysitting, a florist, and, for the deal-closing clientele, meeting rooms that span the gamut from intimate gatherings to massive conventions in the thousands.

GETTING HERE

From Suvarnabhumi Airport, take the SRTET City Line from Suvarnabhumi to Paya Thai, then transfer over to the BTS Sukhumvit Line to Nana Station.

It's also a 45 minute car ride from both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang Airports. Limousine airport transfers can be arranged, with prices starting from THB2,200.

The Landmark Bangkok is located at 138 Sukhumvit Rd, Bangkok 10110, Thailand, p.+ 66 2254 0404. 

This article was first published in City Nomads

