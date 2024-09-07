Hotel review: M Social Phuket is your all-in-one escape in the heart of Patong

Nestled in the Andaman Sea off Thailand's southwest coast, Phuket is the largest island in the country and definitely one of the most popular holiday destinations in Southeast Asia. Its tropical sun, sand, and sea, alongside its dazzling nightlife and entertainment, attract throngs of tourists from around the world.

Just as we think we've seen it all, M Social Phuket comes along and imbues the Patong area with its fresh and vibrant energy, offering a blend of chic, comfort, and convenience within the 418-room property.

Even though M Social Phuket only made its debut in November 2023, as the sixth of its kind globally, it embodies many of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' brand pillars in exciting ways. And being in the Land of Smiles, you can expect one of the standout features to be its exceptional guest service.

A personal oasis

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3SXJPpRM1c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Stepping into the bright and tropical-themed lobby felt like entering a different world, a comforting contrast to the grungy roads and night markets on the outside.

With warm smiles and cold towels, we were greeted by the guest service team, who later gave us personalised keycards to our rooms. Instead of room numbers, we see our names printed on them; a nice personal touch that we can bring home after our stay.

The rooms and suites run from 35 sq m to 70 sq m and are spread across two buildings in the Afterglow Wing and Sunkissed Wing.

While all their rooms are spacious and feature modern artistic designs, the Afterglow Wing exudes a more funky and lifestyle ambience whereas the Sunkissed Wing offers a more resort-like atmosphere.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-FXIAGxJVk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

During our stay in the Sunkissed Wing, our Social Signature Room (45 sq m) proved to be the ideal hideaway, with exclusive pool access through a private terrace that comes with a personal jacuzzi. King-sized bed with plush pillows and sheets, alongside a large bathtub with Christian Lacroix bath amenities (smells so good) and modern touches like the Nespresso coffee machine and Phuket's first AI voice-controlled assistant.

Found in all the rooms, we didn't have to call housekeeping on the phone, we could just tell Aiello (the AI assistant) what we needed. From setting the morning alarm to searching for things to do around the area, and even informing it for check-out. Speaks in many languages too!

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9v--4JR7jZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Had it not been for the monsoon season, we would have loved to start our day with breakfast in the pool (available upon request!). Instead, we spent the morning lounging on our private cabana, catching up on Netflix with the stable and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Truly, we enjoyed the best of both worlds here — the vibrancy of Patong and the option to wind down with modern luxuries within in our personal oasis.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C969ElYNUwI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Convenience at your door-step

M Social Phuket's prime location puts it at the centre of everything you need for your Phuket vacation. It's footsteps from Phuket's most famous nightlife district, Bangla Street, with Patong Beach just a 10-minute stroll away.

It's also connected to Phuket's second-largest shopping mall, Jungceylon Mall, where you can find local and international brands to shop to your heart's content. There is a cinema and indoor play areas to keep the little ones entertained.

Needless to say, food and drink options are abundant, whether you choose to dine at M Social Phuket's casual restaurant Beast & Butterflies, enjoy contemporary Japanese food and cocktails at Bincho, or explore the diverse dining choices at the mall and night markets.

The best part of it all, all these are just within walking distance to M Social Phuket. Otherwise, you can hop onto the hotel's sidecar motorcycle or buggy to get to the beach.

Or should you wish to explore Phuket's popular attractions like the Big Buddha or Phuket Old Town, join day tours, arrange for a car at the concierge, or book a Grab to get around.

Go from leisure and wellness to business

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7GqANvtCOP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Bask in the sun during the day and then immerse yourself in the vibrant Thai nightlife along the colourful Bangla Street. From lively bars and dazzling cabarets to exciting activities like shooting, there's much to indulge in for a night of fun and excitement.

Head to the gym for a quick workout or let the nimble fingers of the masseuse at the spa loosen those knots.

The massage offered here combines long, gentle strokes with the deep pressure technique and assisted stretching that Thai massages are known for. And if all you want to do is zone out, book a Sound Bath session and relax in the meditative tunes.

Turn up your stay with a cooking class (choose between Thai cooking adventure or a Japanese Culinary Journey; from 899 THB per person) with the in-house chefs, Kaew and Welmor, who'll guide you through your culinary adventure.

Those with a love for cocktails can participate in Shake, Sip, and Stir, a cocktail making workshop (980 THB per person) led by the Mixologist Ben of Bincho, who will impart the art of cocktails. And once you are ready, he'll even let you concoct your very own cocktail!

While these activities are open for all, they are also great for team bonding. Up the ante, make it a challenge and immerse in the fun. And when it's time for serious work, bring your discussions to the fully equipped meeting rooms in the hotel.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8-ys87zlbU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Want to treat your team to something special? Speak to the hotel's staff and watch them transform open spaces into a bustling food street or dine under the stars with live music and cabaret performances.

M Social Phuket is located at 199 Soi Rat Uthit 200 Pi 1, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand, p.+66 76 601 999.

[[nid:693918]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.