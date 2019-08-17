Hotel review: A taste of french luxury at the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Evoking sensibilities of joie de vivre, the lavish lobby of Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit enjoys fresh, crisp scent of Essence de Sofitel interlaced with the buttery aroma of viennoiseries from cafe Le Macaron. A couple, fresh from their invigorating adventure at Le SPA With L'Occitane further cements what a sumptuous stay I'm about to have at my new abode in Bangkok, albeit temporary.

LOCATION

PHOTO: City Nomads

Location is prime, in the buzzy Asoke district, making it a fantastic base to explore the city's major attractions and destinations. Nana and Asoke Skytrain stations are within walking distance to see other parts of Bangkok, but chances are you'll be working your way through the long list of eateries and bars in the area.

ROOMS

PHOTO: City Nomads

What was impressive about the rooms wasn't so much how opulent it was (it's Sofitel after all) but the butler-style service that came with it. Each guest is welcomed with a MyBed Experience Sleep Menu for their pick of amenities, hypo-allergenically-treated duck down pillows and even an indulgent bubble bath. Best of all, most of it is complimentary and will be delivered speedily to your room no matter what hour of the night it is.

Those having trouble getting into dreamland will enjoy the combination of the Soothing Bath, where a warm tub is filled with therapeutic bath salts and essential oils, and the Ergo Comfort. The latter is a pillow that naturally adjusts to the body's contours and will feel like a cooling hug that's much needed after a day of sightseeing in the scorching heat.

FOOD & DRINK

PHOTO: City Nomads

Sunlit mornings are best accompanied by the smorgasbord of international favourites at the award-winning buffet restaurant Voila!. Get a vitamin boost over at the smoothie corner where a rotating freezer showcases the fruits and vegetables available for your very own mix, or create your own pancake (or waffle, I won't judge) stack topped with jams in every flavour under the sun. There's also a live station, whipping up Thai noodles a la minute, and an Arab corner teeming with flatbreads and hummus. I could go on forever, and this is only the first stop.