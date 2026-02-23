This new 24-hour spa in Jurong East has a salt therapy room, esports room and cinema

24-hour luxury spas in China, such as Guangzhou's Yoma and Shenzhen's Tenz Spa, are all the rage in recent months as they offer guests a comfortable place to rest and reset.

Now, we can experience this in Singapore.

House+ Bubbles, a new round-the-clock spa and leisure complex has opened in Perennial Business City in Jurong East, boasting facilities such as soaking pools, multi-zone wellness environments and free-flow light refreshments.

The 70,000 sq ft complex "micro-retreat" had a soft launch on Saturday (Feb 21).

Core bathing facilities are now open, while selected rest areas and experiences will be progressively introduced as the spa fully launches in March.

Soaking pools, dry steam rooms and more

According to House+ Bubbles' website, an entry ticket (ranging from $69 to $129) includes access to gender-specific bathing zones and shared amenities.

These zones feature soaking pools with rotating herbal and functional infusions that relieve muscle tension, nourish skin, or promote circulation.

There are also dry steam rooms that produce high-temperature dry steam to help open pores, support natural detox through sweating, and relieve joint stiffness.

In the women's area, guests can enjoy the salt therapy room, which has Himalayan crystal salt that aids in relaxation and recovery, as well as the earth nest room, a warm, enclosed space that offers muscle relaxation, skin comfort and stress relief.

On the other hand, men can relax in the mugwort herbal room, which features the traditional herb valued for its warm, aromatic qualities.

After enjoying the soaking pools, guests can head over to the rest and recharge spaces, which include reading caves, a relaxation hall, a meditation room, capsule pods, a cinema, an esports room, and a lounge area.

They can also enjoy free-flow fruit and drinks included in their admission ticket.

Guests can also top up their visits with care rituals, which include body exfoliation services and access to a luxury skincare bar.

Treatments are separately charged. Guests can either opt to add treatments to their entry ticket or book a standalone visit that does not require an entry ticket.

Those looking to enjoy the services as a couple, family or group, can book a private room in advance. Private rooms feature a private soaking room, spa room, massage room, and foot reflexology room.

Guests feeling peckish can also purchase a separate buffet experience ticket.

$45 million wellness project

According to The Business Times, House+ Bubbles is a $45 million project by a Chinese wellness operator.

The complex will occupy a substantial portion of Perennial Business City, the former Big Box warehouse retail property acquired by Perennial Holdings for $118 million in 2021.

The project will be rolled out in two phases:

Phase one, which takes up about 49,000 sq ft, will be officially launched on March 14

Phase two will add about 50,000 sq ft to the complex, and is slated to be completed by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals

The 100,000 sq ft facility is designed to accommodate 700 to 1,000 visitors daily, with standard rates ranging from $69 to $129 depending on the length of stay.

House+ Bubbles has an opening trial rate of $49, which gives visitors three hours of access to bathe and enjoy unlimited fruits, beverages, and ice cream.

Address: 1 Venture Avenue, Perennial Business City, #01-02, Singapore 608521

Opening hours: 24 hours, daily

