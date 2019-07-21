House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp

This 30-year-old two-storey terrace home underwent a major makeover, with strong wood accents standing in contrast to clean-lined design features.

From the owner's retro and vintage furniture collection to the interior backdrop, dark wooden tones dominate. But a smart living room and kitchen layout, sleek design features and some clever mix-and-match furniture choices by Museworks' interior designer, Shawn Shum, give the space - renovated at an estimated cost of $30,000 including carpentry - an elegant, contemporary look.

Antique oriental wooden screens anchor the look in the main living and dining spaces.

Emphasis was placed on the kitchen design, given the owner's fondness for cooking. The original big column in the middle of the space was torn down to allow natural light to flood in from the living room.

The fully functional kitchen boasts a professional industrial hob, and also a breakfast/ tasting table next to the island countertop. Shawn also created a small garden on the property, which is visible from the kitchen, so that the owner gets a view of greenery when having breakfast or engaging in culinary prep work.

And tucked elegantly below the stairs is a wine showcase and cellar. The homeowner opted for a stylish bar area next to the dining room, so that she can entertain and hang out with friends and family in the space.

The simple yet elegant design of the common bathroom.

On the second floor, the master bedroom boasts a sliding glass door with aluminium frames powder-coated in black. Blinds lend privacy. a glass partition was chosen as it brightens up the space, as opposed to keeping the wall that once separated the master bedroom from the rest of the rooms.

The room is also decorated with the owner's collection, and antique panels were embedded into a false wall to create the headboard.

The interior designer cleverly balanced out the classic nature of the wooden panels with modern and contemporary accents, to prevent the overall style from appearing overly dramatic.

Details matter to Shawn, so he chose black tiles embossed with motifs for the bathroom in the master bedroom. under bright light, the designs etched on the tiles "pop up" and shimmer against a black backdrop.

The bathroom on the second floor, next to the master bedroom, is designed with a more intimate and plush atmosphere.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

