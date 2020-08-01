House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

This four-bedroom condominium apartment near Botanic Gardens is home to couple and their two adult sons.

Designed by The Carpenters Workshop, the brief was to create a spacious home with an open kitchen, as the lady of the house enjoys open views of the living and dining.

To create a homely and cosy vibe, the interior designer worked with the use of natural stone-look finishes, as well as wood.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Splashes of colour from furniture and accessories help add character to the space.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

As part of the $220,000 renovation, the existing kitchen was combined with the storeroom to create more spacious cooking and preparation areas.

White kitchen cabinetry keeps the space from looking overbearing.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Cabinets in the bathroom serve as additional storage space, while also covering exposed sewage pipes.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The customised bed frame from Blafink complements perfectly with the built-in fixtures to create an understated look in the master bedroom.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The colour palette continues into the master bathroom as well.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The family enjoys the expansive views of the surrounding from their balcony, which is now used as a dining area, complete with an Arthur Zarro dining table, Fritz Hansen dining chairs and a sideboard from Atomi.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.