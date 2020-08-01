House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

This four-bedroom condominium apartment near Botanic Gardens is home to couple and their two adult sons.
Designed by The Carpenters Workshop, the brief was to create a spacious home with an open kitchen, as the lady of the house enjoys open views of the living and dining.
To create a homely and cosy vibe, the interior designer worked with the use of natural stone-look finishes, as well as wood.
Splashes of colour from furniture and accessories help add character to the space.
As part of the $220,000 renovation, the existing kitchen was combined with the storeroom to create more spacious cooking and preparation areas.
White kitchen cabinetry keeps the space from looking overbearing.
Cabinets in the bathroom serve as additional storage space, while also covering exposed sewage pipes.
The customised bed frame from Blafink complements perfectly with the built-in fixtures to create an understated look in the master bedroom.
The colour palette continues into the master bathroom as well.
The family enjoys the expansive views of the surrounding from their balcony, which is now used as a dining area, complete with an Arthur Zarro dining table, Fritz Hansen dining chairs and a sideboard from Atomi.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.