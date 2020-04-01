House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

Smitten with the look and feel of old HDB flats, the owners wanted to retain the nostalgic materiality of their 740 sq ft, three-room apartment in Hougang, while updating it with modern touches.

Sofa from Castlery.

The owners engaged interior design consultancy Waff to execute the renovation, which included sectioning the kitchen from the dining and living areas with a sliding screen.

When fully extended, the sliding screen lends privacy to the dining area, giving the space a more intimate feel.

Warm wood furniture balance the coolness of the concrete screed flooring and white walls.

Part of the old kitchen tiles were retained and complemented with modern materials like concrete screed

Open shelves were built-in for ample storage space

The common bathroom sports a minimalist look. The steel bathroom door was retained for its old-school charm that is hardly found in flats nowadays.

The 9.5 deg chair from Frama acts as a bedside table in the master bedroom. Wood-look vinyl flooring cosies up the space.

Old timber louvred doors were given a fresh coat of paint to match the new aesthetic of the home.

The owners' fuss-free lifestyles enable them to maintain an uncluttered living space. The renovation, which took around eight weeks to complete, cost $49,000.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.