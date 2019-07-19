House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Domenica Tan
Home & Decor

Home to a couple in their 60s, who recently bought this 700sqf three-room HDB flat in Chai Chee, the design of this apartment exudes a sense of nostalgia thanks to the Peranakan-inspired elements, which have been incorporated to reflect the couple's cultural roots.

Downsizing from a five-room executive HDB jumbo apartment, this new unit is their retirement home since their children have all moved out.

Photo: Home & Decor

Amanda Pang, design director of Amp Design, wanted to keep to a simple, clean look with plenty of storage space.

In the living room, a wooden carved panel was added as a cabinet door to create a subtle pop of colour among the mostly-white TV feature wall.

Photo: Home & Decor

Shades of blue are used to create an understated feature wall across from the TV.

Photo: Home & Decor

The colour palette continues into the kitchen, with selected overhead cabinets painted in a calming, baby blue hue.

Photo: Home & Decor

The master bedroom was kept simple to house the couple's existing bed, standing dressers and mirror.

Photo: Home & Decor

A walk-in wardrobe now offers the homeowners sufficient space for their clothes, bags and accessories.

Photo: Home & Decor

Patterned tiles from Hafary in a similar colour palette for the home was chosen for the bathroom, to create an eye-catching statement, yet relaxing vibe.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

More about

house tour HDB Home works
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
Should you be afraid of using FaceApp? Even PM Lee is wary
5 places to visit in Bangkok that&#039;s not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
5 places to visit in Bangkok that's not Chatuchak, Pratunam and Siam Paragon
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
92 children in China burned by TCM treatment gone wrong
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Clip of boy peeing into plants at Gardens by the Bay angers Singaporeans
Airport staff electrocuted to death beside oblivious co-worker in Yemen
Airport staff electrocuted to death beside oblivious co-worker in Yemen
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
Fans in Singapore see red over the cold Red Devils
Singapore returning $50.3 million linked to 1MDB scandal
Singapore returning $50.3 million linked to 1MDB scandal
Hong Kong woman, 75, stopped breathing &#039;less than 2 minutes after house call&#039;
Hong Kong woman, 75, stopped breathing 'less than 2 minutes after house call'
I have other things to think about, says Mahathir
I have other things to think about, says Mahathir
Local actress Jin Yinji hospitalised after taking laxatives to lose weight
Local actress Jin Yinji hospitalised after taking laxatives to lose weight

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour

Home Works

House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is

SERVICES