House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee

Home to a couple in their 60s, who recently bought this 700sqf three-room HDB flat in Chai Chee, the design of this apartment exudes a sense of nostalgia thanks to the Peranakan-inspired elements, which have been incorporated to reflect the couple's cultural roots.
Downsizing from a five-room executive HDB jumbo apartment, this new unit is their retirement home since their children have all moved out.
Amanda Pang, design director of Amp Design, wanted to keep to a simple, clean look with plenty of storage space.
In the living room, a wooden carved panel was added as a cabinet door to create a subtle pop of colour among the mostly-white TV feature wall.
Shades of blue are used to create an understated feature wall across from the TV.
The colour palette continues into the kitchen, with selected overhead cabinets painted in a calming, baby blue hue.
The master bedroom was kept simple to house the couple's existing bed, standing dressers and mirror.
A walk-in wardrobe now offers the homeowners sufficient space for their clothes, bags and accessories.
Patterned tiles from Hafary in a similar colour palette for the home was chosen for the bathroom, to create an eye-catching statement, yet relaxing vibe.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.