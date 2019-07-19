House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee

Home to a couple in their 60s, who recently bought this 700sqf three-room HDB flat in Chai Chee, the design of this apartment exudes a sense of nostalgia thanks to the Peranakan-inspired elements, which have been incorporated to reflect the couple's cultural roots.

Downsizing from a five-room executive HDB jumbo apartment, this new unit is their retirement home since their children have all moved out.

Photo: Home & Decor

Amanda Pang, design director of Amp Design, wanted to keep to a simple, clean look with plenty of storage space.

In the living room, a wooden carved panel was added as a cabinet door to create a subtle pop of colour among the mostly-white TV feature wall.

Photo: Home & Decor

Shades of blue are used to create an understated feature wall across from the TV.

Photo: Home & Decor

The colour palette continues into the kitchen, with selected overhead cabinets painted in a calming, baby blue hue.

Photo: Home & Decor

The master bedroom was kept simple to house the couple's existing bed, standing dressers and mirror.

Photo: Home & Decor

A walk-in wardrobe now offers the homeowners sufficient space for their clothes, bags and accessories.

Photo: Home & Decor

Patterned tiles from Hafary in a similar colour palette for the home was chosen for the bathroom, to create an eye-catching statement, yet relaxing vibe.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.