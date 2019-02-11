House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan

Once dingy with poor ventilation, this HDB executive flat underwent a $150,000 makeover (not including the $50,000 for the soft furnishings) that has transformed it into a bright and much bigger space.
Taking centre stage is the dining section, now seamlessly incorporated into the kitchen.
Liew Kok Fong, founder-architect of Studio Super Safari took into account the couple's passion for cooking and entertaining when designing the home and came up with this dream dining space-cum-kitchen.
"Stretching to 5m, the table is the longest I have ever designed! The island counter is around 2m and the table is three," says Kok Fong.
The table also enhances the length of the 7m kitchen that stretches right into the wet kitchen.
Custom-made in solid white acrylic for a clean, modern look, the tabletop is mounted on mirror cabinets that add a "floating" effect and serves as extra storage space, too. It also doubles as a work counter if extra space is needed for kitchen prep work.
Benches occupy one side of the table, while individual custom coloured chairs on the other side add a bright burst of colour to the otherwise earthy-toned space.
Ambient lighting is also important in creating the right atmosphere for dining, hence the "down-and-up" lighting above the table.
The stove is tucked away at the furthest corner just next to the windows in the wet kitchen, so fumes from any heavy cooking can escape easily.
The purple sofa adds a bold burst of colour and elegance to the predominantly warm, earthy-toned living room.
The generously-sized cushioned seating also lends a touch of relaxed sophistication.
Cleverly designed to "blend" with the wall, there's even more storage space built in behind the TV.
Recessed shelving in the wall above the bed is an understated way to exhibit treasured knick-knacks.
To minimise clutter, the bedside table is also carved into the wall.
Timber-like tiles are a warm contrast to the whitewashed walls.
The parents' room, a newly carved-out space, is next to the master bedroom.
It's fitted with windows that look out on the master bedroom's sink and vanity/ makeup area to promote better ventilation.
This part of the house is paved with assorted patterned tiles and has a bird's eye view of Bishan Park.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.