House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan

Once dingy with poor ventilation, this HDB executive flat underwent a $150,000 makeover (not including the $50,000 for the soft furnishings) that has transformed it into a bright and much bigger space.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Taking centre stage is the dining section, now seamlessly incorporated into the kitchen.

Liew Kok Fong, founder-architect of Studio Super Safari took into account the couple's passion for cooking and entertaining when designing the home and came up with this dream dining space-cum-kitchen.

"Stretching to 5m, the table is the longest I have ever designed! The island counter is around 2m and the table is three," says Kok Fong.

The table also enhances the length of the 7m kitchen that stretches right into the wet kitchen.