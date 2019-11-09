House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah

PHOTO: MU Architects
The Business Times

Unable to forget their beloved townhouse in New York where they lived for seven years, Gunjan and Showbhik Kalra decided to recreate that feel when they designed their home in Bukit Timah.

Of course, their architect Matthew Lai of MU Architects couldn't possibly create a brownstone out of their two-storey bungalow with attic, but he could certainly incorporate their distinctive elements into the design.

Their attic, which has been converted into an entertainment area, features black exposed structural beams and red brick surfaces to accentuate the Brooklyn townhouse experience. The family hangs out here at least once a week to watch movies or enjoy desserts and after-dinner drinks with guests.

PHOTO: MU Architects

Keen-eyed visitors would notice that while the two-storey bungalow with an attic is one big structure, the facade has been clad in three different materials - limestone, brick and timber - typically found in Brooklyn townhouses. To match the facade, the windows were also designed with proportions typically found in Brooklyn townhouses.

The double volume living room gets plenty of natural light and breeze, and when the doors to the garden are left open, ''you almost forget that you are indoors,'' says Gunjan.

Even the staircase had to be specially designed without a landing to play up the expansive volume of the living room.

Gunjan wanted a New York-style kitchen, with an island-cum-dining table in the centre and a display for cookbooks on the side. To go with the look, the walls were plastered with brick tiles painted white, while the floors were lined with Peranakan tiles.

PHOTO: MU Architects

The dining area has a comparatively lower ceiling than the living area next to it, giving it a more intimate feel.

PHOTO: MU Architects

The spacious master bedroom on the second floor comes with a walk-in wardrobe, which leads into the mostly white bathroom. A standalone tub stands in the centre with his and hers vanity sinks on both sides.

The master bedroom, which takes up half of the second floor, was deliberately designed to be commodious.

This article was first published in The Business Times.

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
