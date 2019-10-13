House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

"I enjoy cooking, but the previous kitchen space was not very functional. One thing led to another when we were planning to re-do the kitchen, and eventually we renovated the entire home," shares homeowner Foo Mei Wan.
She and her husband Ong Kia Meng engaged Hsu Hsia Pin of EHKA Studio following the recommendation of a friend.
The owners incorporated this existing Commune dining set into their newly renovated home. It blends perfectly with the oak-toned interiors.
The renovation was a long overdue project.
Mei Wan shared that over the years, they had only done minor carpentry work to complement the country-style resale apartment they had bought.
"The flat had very nice marble flooring, and as the cabinetry was made with solid wood, our relatives advised us not to remove it because of the quality," adds Mei Wan. Eventually, it had to be done. And, as she is quite a "neat freak", their brief to Hsia Pin included the need for extensive storage, a dedicated wardrobe space, a kitchen island - which has always been one of her dream features - as well as interiors that would complement existing furniture they wanted to retain. The island, which stretches across the breadth of the living room, is where the homeowners enjoy breakfast and do their work, thanks to the legroom. To keep the home looking sleek and clean, an oak woodtoned laminate was chosen as the main palette. Storage cabinetry, such as pull-out shoe racks, umbrella space, and even shallow display shelves for the homeowners' collections of tea pots, ceramics, books and other knick knacks, were included. Walk through and you'll be surprised by pops of colour, too, thanks to artworks and a brightly-hued wall in the study. "I don't like my home to look too busy so I chose to colour just one wall in each room. The one in the study is in my favourite blue," says Mei Wan. The husband requested for a cosy corner in the study, which is now complete with a standing lamp and beanbag seat. Mirrored wardrobe doors create an illusion of space and reflect more natural light, while offering convenience and function when the couple get dressed. The complete makeover set the homeowners back by $130,000, excluding furnishings and fittings, but they now enjoy a refreshing new space they can finally call their dream abode. This article was first published in Home & Decor.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.