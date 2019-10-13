House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang

"I enjoy cooking, but the previous kitchen space was not very functional. One thing led to another when we were planning to re-do the kitchen, and eventually we renovated the entire home," shares homeowner Foo Mei Wan.

She and her husband Ong Kia Meng engaged Hsu Hsia Pin of EHKA Studio following the recommendation of a friend.

The owners incorporated this existing Commune dining set into their newly renovated home. It blends perfectly with the oak-toned interiors.

The renovation was a long overdue project.

Mei Wan shared that over the years, they had only done minor carpentry work to complement the country-style resale apartment they had bought.