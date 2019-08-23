House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

PHOTO: The Business Times
Fabian Ong
The Business Times

Sandra Heng's terrace home in Upper Serangoon is pretty unusual. For one, it has two entrances - the front faces the road, while the back opens up to an open field.

PHOTO: The Business Times

As terrace homes tend to be dark inside, architect Goy Zhenru, founder of Goy Architects, created a courtyard with a sitting area that is naturally lit by a skylight. This area is a hit with anyone who comes to visit. The homeowner laughs, "one of my friends likes sitting here, looking up at the skylight."

PHOTO: The Business Times

Sandra wanted her home to have open spaces and a studio where she can teach Pilates pro bono to elderly folks and individuals with mobility issues. The mezzanine floor is now an open space and a bedroom which has been converted into a studio, where Sandra conducts her Pilates classes on the weekends. The open space also doubles as a play area for when her nieces come by.

PHOTO: The Business Times

The bedroom is separated into the sleeping area and a small sitting corner.

PHOTO: The Business Times

Zhenru suggested moving the kitchen to the front of the house, which Sandra was initially unsure of, but now has no regrets. The front of the house is spacious, with a dining table on the side, and a dry kitchen with an island counter that Sandra uses for baking. The wet kitchen is located in an open area with another smaller dining table on the side.

PHOTO: The Business Times

On the upper floors are reclaimed teak windows from Indonesia, which Zhenru and her team personally went to find. The home won gold for the best residential design for private houses at the Interior Design Confederation Singapore's Design Excellence Award.

Its president, Cameron Woo says, "this house is distinctive due to its approach as a kampong instead of as a single dwelling which it is. The communal spaces act as the village green and the recycled fenestration appear as individual shophouse facades looking onto the street. As a result, some of the interior spaces are made to feel like exterior spaces."

ALSO READ: House tour: A fruity colour palette in this 3-bedroom apartment

This article was first published in The Business Times. Permission required for reproduction. 

More about
Home works Home works tips house tour

TRENDING

Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for &#039;land investment&#039;
Widow of cabby killed in Ferrari crash loses bid to recoup $280k she paid for 'land investment'
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
Pineapple or banana? This freaky fruit is creeping people out
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?

LIFESTYLE

8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
8 most surprising things you can buy at Changi Airport
Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?

Home Works

Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
Chill out with the cafe interior style at home
What your tiles say about your design (&amp; bubble tea!) taste
What your tiles say about your design (& bubble tea!) taste
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
10 Singapore homes that show how useful a balcony can be
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls&#039; performance in bikinis
Parents at Chinese kindergarten shocked by girls' performance in bikinis
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'

SERVICES