House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design 
Domenica Tan
Home & Decor

Adorned with a collection of designer furniture and decor accessories, this home exudes a sense of understated luxury and sophistication complemented by contemporary interiors that were designed for a couple, who are both doctors.

"They bought this apartment to stay near their son, who owns another unit in the same development," shares Ed Ong, creative director of Dwell Interior Design.

Together with senior designer, Ni Suwei, Ed decided to use an ash-toned wood-look laminate as the main palette. This resulted in a warm ambience throughout the home, which is kept open and spacious.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design 

The wall between the living room and an adjacent bedroom was removed to make way for a divider, which now offers visual connectivity between both spaces.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design 

That bedroom was turned into a guest room, and doubles as an alternative place to watch TV when the living is used for something else.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design 

The open-concept kitchen is kept mostly white for a light and bright feel, with an island counter that extends to offer lots of dining and working space for the couple.

The open kitchen allows the homeowners to interact easily with guests in the living room.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design 

One of the key considerations when designing this home was the careful selection of lighting options.

Ed shares: "In any living space, lights help to illuminate the space, while creating ambience. It is always most effective to have lights illuminating from the side or ground. Within an apartment, that can be challenging to achieve at times, so another strategy is to incorporate cove lighting for a cosy atmosphere.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design 

The restful ambience continues into the bedroom, where Ed designed a linen-look feature wall behind the bed for a classy, hotel-inspired look.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about
Home works

TRENDING

LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Man jailed 24 weeks after paying underage girls for sex at HDB staircase
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim

SERVICES