House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

Adorned with a collection of designer furniture and decor accessories, this home exudes a sense of understated luxury and sophistication complemented by contemporary interiors that were designed for a couple, who are both doctors.

"They bought this apartment to stay near their son, who owns another unit in the same development," shares Ed Ong, creative director of Dwell Interior Design.

Together with senior designer, Ni Suwei, Ed decided to use an ash-toned wood-look laminate as the main palette. This resulted in a warm ambience throughout the home, which is kept open and spacious.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design

The wall between the living room and an adjacent bedroom was removed to make way for a divider, which now offers visual connectivity between both spaces.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design

That bedroom was turned into a guest room, and doubles as an alternative place to watch TV when the living is used for something else.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design

The open-concept kitchen is kept mostly white for a light and bright feel, with an island counter that extends to offer lots of dining and working space for the couple.

The open kitchen allows the homeowners to interact easily with guests in the living room.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design

One of the key considerations when designing this home was the careful selection of lighting options.

Ed shares: "In any living space, lights help to illuminate the space, while creating ambience. It is always most effective to have lights illuminating from the side or ground. Within an apartment, that can be challenging to achieve at times, so another strategy is to incorporate cove lighting for a cosy atmosphere.

PHOTO: Dwell Interior Design

The restful ambience continues into the bedroom, where Ed designed a linen-look feature wall behind the bed for a classy, hotel-inspired look.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.