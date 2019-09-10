House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Eliza H
Home & Decor

The previous owner of this four-room flat in Bedok removed all its non-structural walls and upgraded its bathroom fittings and windows before selling it.

When Keith Low, owner of interior design firm Woodworks Studio, and his wife Lin Na, found the property two years ago, they saw it as the perfect blank canvas. The couple even kept the existing window blinds and oven because of their mint condition.

The couple didn't abide by a specific style, but the home revolves a lot around Lin Na's love for colours and patterns, and Keith's love for textures and plants.

"There were parts of the flat without flooring. For instance, we removed the vinyl planks in the foyer, patched up the empty spots and laid on Moroccan-inspired patterned tile. We also erected a wall in the foyer for privacy and and added a cabinet for our craft materials on the other side," shares Keith.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

"We like the openness of the space, but still needed a bedroom. Therefore, I designed a double-sided bookshelf with a sliding glass door that separates it from the living room. It's a great solution for our books, too," shares Keith.

The chair is a replica of the Diz by famous Brazilian furniture maker Sergio Rodrigues.

Lin Na and Keith are both into making decoupage, so they like to buy and hoard "rubbish" - like brochures and wrapping papers - for it. A lot of the collage-like art you see around the house are made by the couple.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The music corner features an orange, vintage-style Yamaha radio, books, vinyls, and a record player. The owners enjoy listening to Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse.

The creative couple is also a fan of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, as well as the vibrancy and bohemian nature of her art. "While Nordic bohemian style veers toward cool hues, we like warmer and spicier shades like those in Frida's work," says Keith.

The couple prefer a mismatched look. "There is a balance of both clean and raw-style furniture throughout the home, such as the weathered 1920s European dining, the upholstered fabric sofa and shaker-style kitchen. Despite the "mess", strong colour palette anchors this combination," shares Keith.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Two wardrobes flank the Australian-made king-sized bed. To fit the bed frame from The Shophouse, they had Dreamworld customise the mattress.

As the previous homeowner had expanded the master bathroom, all the couple had to do was tile it up. The couple spent $45,000 on transforming the resale unit into a vibrant home.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

