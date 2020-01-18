House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Domenica Tan
Home & Decor

The design of this 3Gen flat showcases the perfect balance between an industrial aesthetic and splashes of colours.

For Irwan Bin Abu Satamin, the raw, "cold" vibe of an industrial interior was something he'd always wanted in his home. His wife Noraini Binte Misnawi preferred a less sterile look with colours for a calming, cosy ambience.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

With these requests in mind, Landren Lim, founder and creative director of Mesh Werk Studio, designed a home with industrial-style elements, as well as light blue and mint-hued walls, and some wood-tone finishes.

"We wanted our home to feel spacious," shares the couple.

Many walls, including the one separating the kitchen from the dining room, and that between the living room and what is now the cats' room, were hacked to achieve a bright and airy feel in the home.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

With six cats, Landren also needed to factor in sufficient space and pet-friendly features such as overhead climbing platforms lined with scratching mats to ensure they had various spots for exploration and rest.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

To keep within the $50,000 budget, the couple purchased many of their unique furniture and furnishings from Taobao via Ezbuy.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The bedroom is Noraini's favourite place in the home, thanks to the platform bed she requested, and the refreshing Tiffany blue wall.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

