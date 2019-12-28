House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

The running theme in all of Suhaimi Lazim's homes - he's designed three and several friends' places - is the openness of space. "It's a signature of mine. I don't like clutter and prefer open plans with lots of light. This creates space, which is a luxury in Singapore," says Suhaimi.

The 50-something homeowner is a partner in a law firm, but has been dabbling in interior design - under a design outfit called Rumah by Lieblingsg - for several years.

PHOTO: Home & Decor 

He now lives in a contemporary luxe apartment with his family. To accommodate everyone's needs while maintaining a bright and airy interior, Suhaimi rejigged the layout - resulting in one master bedroom with a spacious ensuite bathroom, as well as a convertible guest room for his mother-in-law.

The guest room features an accordian door and a Murphy bed, giving Suhaimi the option to free up the space when it is unoccupied.

PHOTO: Home & Decor 

His wife, Faridah Sidik, loves white kitchens. Here, printed tiles add visual interest.

PHOTO: Home & Decor 

Suhaimi finds odd-shaped apartments a good challenge. Using ottomans, instead of large pieces of furniture is one way to provide seating without closing up a space.

PHOTO: Home & Decor 

Suhaimi has a collection of authentic Moroccan decorations and crockery, which he bought for his previous Moroccan-themed home.

PHOTO: Home & Decor 

Inspired by hotel bathrooms, the master bathroom features large mirrors and mood lighting.

Faridah wanted the home to have a luxurious ambience. He achieved this by using a plethora of stone-look tiles and laminates in shades of cream and grey.

PHOTO: Home & Decor 

Darker and brighter colours, such as the brown patina-look tiles in the bedroom and the mustard dining chairs, add depth and texture.

PHOTO: Home & Decor 

The patina-look tiles were not something within my consideration at first, but I saw their potential.

The metallic sheen is interesting compared to regular wood flooring, while the reddish tint can still add warmth to a room.

Another unique material I used is the TV console laminate, which depicts the cross section of different stones. It's unusual, so creates visual impact," he shares.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

