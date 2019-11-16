House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Eliza Hamizah
Home & Decor

After receiving the keys to their new home, it was two years before the Changs could move in as Jason and Li Lian designed and managed the renovation of their five-room flat themselves.

He also studied the basics of interior design - from the recommended height of a countertop to the different types of hinges and lighting - as well as the 3-D modelling software Sketchup from scratch.

They went through various changes, and took their time to source the materials they liked and contractors they trusted.

Carpentry experts from Cheong Cheng Renovation & Carpentry Work, for instance, were instrumental in achieving the desired sleek, minimalist look.

"Minimalism requires precision, and I did not want large gaps between wardrobe doors and other built-ins.

So while it may have been one of the carpenters' hardest jobs, they far exceeded my expectations," says Jason. 

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Inspired by an Internet photo, Jason designed the geometric bookcase with handles as well as storage to conceal printers and files.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

To achieve a minimalist look, Jason customised a slim TV console with an aluminium frame that concealed the wiring, and stuck with only four colours - light wood, white, grey, and black - throughout their home.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Jason also included some clever ideas in his design such as a dining table that could be tucked under the kitchen counter, and a customised trash chute on the quartz countertop that was linked to a pull-out drawer for easy trash removal.

The open kitchen and dining area feature a roller blind to keep cooking fumes out, and a two-part cabinet that conceals the pantry and display area. 

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Textured wallpaper with a geometric motif covers the feature wall in the master bedroom. The lamp was from Taobao.

A Muji-inspired palette and concept dominates the look.

There is also an underlying geometric theme that started with the 3-D geometric tiles their son Caelen picked for the master bathroom.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

To minimise clutter, Jason designed this pull-out toilet roll holder.

The renovation included replacing the common bathroom door with a laminated bi-fold version that blended with the corridor in order to achieve a concealed, seamless finish.

Another challenge was reconfiguring the bathroom layouts to make space for full-length countertops. Li Lian especially wanted a hotel-like ambience for the master suite.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

To achieve this, Jason extended one of the bathroom walls so he could build niches for toiletries and conceal the wiring and pipes of the wall-hung toilet and LED mirror.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about
Home works

TRENDING

Woman loses $300k to &#039;Singtel customer service&#039; caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
Woman loses $300k to 'Singtel customer service' caller helping her solve Wi-Fi connectivity problem
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
Buddhist temple denies abbot&#039;s alleged sex acts with men
Buddhist temple denies abbot's alleged sex acts with men
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Kate Pang and Andie Chen open to the idea of having 4 kids
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
People are petitioning President Trump to stop sales of Pokemon Sword and Shield
People are petitioning President Trump to stop sales of Pokemon Sword and Shield
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
Cheap guide to Johor Bahru - Where to go &amp; best things to do in JB
Cheap guide to Johor Bahru - Where to go & best things to do in JB
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
Singapore is most beautiful city in Asia, 11th most beautiful in the world
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums
HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'

Home Works

House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I&#039;ve fallen many times, but...
Noah Yap on being a role model after jail: I've fallen many times, but...
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action

SERVICES