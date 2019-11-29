House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view

PHOTO: Asolidplan
Isabelle Tow
Home & Decor

Home to nature-loving newlyweds, this resale flat in Ang Mo Kio was given a refreshing open-concept makeover so that the lush greenery outside could be easily appreciated from within.

Besides the open plan, the couple also intend to start a garden of indoor plants (the missus is a landscape architect), and envisioned a visually continuous foliage spilling from the tree canopies outside their 2nd floor unit into their indoor jungle of potted plants. 

The couple entrusted their home renovation to interior architects Lim Jing Feng and Tricia Lee of Asolidplan.

PHOTO: Asolidplan

To connect the greenery outside with the inside, the home was designed to be as open a space as possible.

While this meant that all unnecessary walls were demolished, it doesn't exactly mean that rooms and privacy is sacrificed.

Part of the living room can be converted into a second bedroom using sliding doors, and the guest room makes the total number of bedrooms to three.

PHOTO: Asolidplan

The finishes of the home were kept understated so that the surrounding vegetation remains the focus.

White walls and parquet flooring treated with matte lacquer keep the interior ambience subdued.

PHOTO: Asolidplan

The home has a unique double entrance configuration. The main entrance was relocated to the balcony, while the other leads to directly to the guest room.

PHOTO: Asolidplan

Their unit is spacious enough to have a dry and a wet kitchen. The dry kitchen sports concrete screed walls.

PHOTO: Asolidplan

In the dry kitchen, Fenix NTM laminates from EDL was used for the cabinetry and Caesarstone quartz for the countertop.

From air plants to ferns, the couple's curation of indoor plants creates visual interest, especially when juxtaposed against the background of trees.

The owners moved in at the end of 2017 after a 10-week-long renovation. 

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about
Home works

