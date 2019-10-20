House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat

Scandinavian, industrial, a pastel colour palette. Each of these constitute a distinct look, and have adoring fans that bedeck their personal sanctuaries according to their tenets.

For homeowners Marina Chang and her husband Kenny Wan, however, instead of taking the purist approach, they decided to blend the three looks for their HDB flat in Boon Lay.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

As anybody can imagine, putting together a patchwork of looks is no easy feat, so they roped in their interior designer friend Gwenn Chua from Ethereall to turn their dream into a pretty reality.

They maximised the kitchen space by positioning island counters lengthwise. The mirror not only gives the illusion of expanded space, but reflects lighting for extra brightness.

The industrial inspiration is noticeable from the cage lights in the hallway, sleek black borders that frame corners all over the home, and concrete-look surfaces in the master bedroom.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

At the same time, neutral tones, light-filled interiors and wood-look floors and doors are a nod to the Scandinavian aesthetic.

The interior of the couple's custom wardrobe features a woodgrain finishing, that sets it apart from the typical white finishing for shelves and drawers.

This article was first published in Home and Decor.