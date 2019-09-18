House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

Like other newlyweds, Andy and Felicia Ang wanted a cosy matrimonial home.

One aspect that differentiates their home, however, is Andy's unique collection - not of toys or art, but of scientific elements.

The couple had requested their interior designer, Cadine Lim of Prozfile, to create a physical manifestation of the periodic table. The display is made up of 118 square boxes with clear acrylic doors.

Though it takes up the expanse of an entire wall in the living room, its clean design allows it to blend seamlessly with the rest of the modern contemporary home.

Apart from the radioactive elements, Andy plans to collect as many elements as he can.

The Gold element was the most expensive. In its cubbyhole is a gold plate purchased from their trip to Tibet, as well as gold cufflinks.

"We grew up learning about the periodic table but never had the chance to hold the elements. I found out you could actually collect them, and that's when I started my own collection. To be able to feel its varying weights and textures is interesting," says Andy.

Next on his list is Caesium, the chemical element that defines time.

Interior designer Cadine created a privacy divider that demarcates the living area and the foyer.

It also serves as the backing for a television console on one side, and incorporates an inviting display space on the other.

The couple worked with Cadine to design a contemporary-style home which features a dark teal laminate, a customised table for six with a marblelook quartz top, and a mix of closed and open cubbies in the foyer.

This ensures additional storage does not look too "boxy", while allowing hints of colour to come through, as well as giving easy access to frequently worn footwear.

Andy and Felicia cook often, so storage is priority.

Additional kitchen cabinetry lines the space that was originally intended to be the dining area, and the oven and microwave are also installed here.

Three bronze pendant lamps and faux leather dining chairs from Comfort Furniture accessorise this extension of the kitchen.

Key design factors, such as a timeless colour palette and a sense of openness, characterise the bedroom.

Warm vinyl flooring arranged in herringbone style, a minimalist customised bed frame and side table, as well as a clear glass door, complete the look.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.