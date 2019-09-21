House tour: The quaint pre-war Tiong Bahru flat of a jewelry designer

Every home should be a reflection of its homeowner. In the case of this charming, pre-war Tiong Bahru flat, the owners wanted an airy abode that is also conducive for creative work.

"Funny fact - the client said she wanted a house that looks like it has just been robbed, which essentially means a minimalist design," shares Keith Low, founder of Woodworks.

The home belongs to a married couple in their 30s. The lady of the house is a jewellery designer, who requested for a studio where she could work on her jewellery work.

The cost of the renovation, which totalled to $45,000, includes "ripping out the entire place; most of the money went to infrastructure," shares Keith.

Though there was minimal carpentry work, customised items such as the kitchen cabinetry and built-in table tops were clad with quality materials such as Fenix NTM and Clean Touch laminates.

A modern all-black kitchen is juxtaposed against vintage-look tiles.

There is a good mix of modern and vintage items in the home.

"We ripped out the entire place. Everything is new, except for the louvre windows. Even with that, we had to purchase a few new ones," shares Keith.

The couple purchased furniture and decor items from Muuto, Eames, and Marimekko.

"We love how the curation of furniture can make a space very personal. The emptiness of this home highlights [the design] of each item," shares Keith.

