House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

PHOTO: Studio Periphery
Melody Bay
Home & Decor

When Ahmad bin Othman first approached Tommy of TLDesign to design his 110sqm resale flat in Tampines, there were plenty of changes he wanted to make.

After careful consideration and discussion, though, they decided to change the brief in order to preserve some aspects of the flat, such as the unusual green terrazzo flooring — and the end result is a space that's both calming and visually interesting.

PHOTO: Studio Periphery

The sofa was oriented to face towards the windows, so that Ahmad could enjoy the view of the tree canopy outside his flat.

To demarcate the living and dining areas without blocking the space, Tommy placed a glass screen between the two, which not only served as a visual separator but also helped to conceal the wires leading to electrical outlets beneath the sofa.

PHOTO: Studio Periphery

A comfortably-sized dining table ensures sufficient seating space for all when family comes to visit.

PHOTO: Studio Periphery

The unusual green terrazzo flooring, originally meant to be removed, is now a main design feature of the home.

Tommy kept this aspect of the resale flat, redesigning the space around it to create a style that is both contemporary and nostalgic.

PHOTO: Studio Periphery

Five individual frames house Ahmad's cherished collection of Singapore notes, which dates back to the orchid series.

Each frame contains three notes of the same denomination, creating an art gallery dominating the large wall adjacent to the dining room.

PHOTO: Studio Periphery

While Ahmad originally wanted an open-plan kitchen, it was eventually decided that an enclosed one with an efficient exhaust system was better suited to his lifestyle, since his mother would occasionally visit and whip up delicious home-cooked meals for the family to share.

PHOTO: Studio Periphery

A dark, soothing palette in the bedroom helps Ahmad, who is a flight crew member, to sleep even during the day. Since he also likes watching Netflix in bed, Tommy incorporated a TV and soundbar into the room.

PHOTO: Studio Periphery

The cement fiber board - commonly used for office ceilings - is not only a feature wall here, but also helps to soundproof the room. Keeping noise out was one of Ahmad's requests, so he can get some much-needed shuteye when off duty.

PHOTO: Studio Periphery

Ahmad also requested a hotel-luxe feel for the master bathroom. This was achieved by overlaying a large slab of black marble in the shower area, which also doubled as a ledge for toiletries.

A set of full height sliding glass doors separates the wet area from the dry.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

