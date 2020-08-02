House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Home to a couple in their 30s, who love the vintage and industrial style, this three-room BTO apartment exudes lots of character.

Designed by Studio Super Safari, the home is filled with lots of colours, textures and interesting furniture and accessories, which the couple has amassed over the years.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The concrete screed floor was combined with tiles (even broken ones!) to lend a raw and unique look.

Ventilation blocks were added to incorporate a touch of the vintage style from the living room to the adjacent bedroom.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Some of the vintage furniture in the home include the dining set and sofa.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

This vintage window grill has been repurposed to display knick-knacks and collectibles like retro phones.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Many of the room doors are replaced with screens instead, to offer a fun design combined with visual connectivity.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The screens also add vibrant colours into the corridor.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

An ornate mirror combined with an oriental-style basin anchors the look in the bathroom.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

One of the bedrooms has also been converted to a space for storage and wardrobe area.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Here, the homeowners display their favourite decor accessories.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

Spot fun custom painted blinds in every room too. These are made-to-order from a Malaysian artist.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The homeowners sourced all the lighting fixtures on their own, to match the unique look in the home.

They spent approximately $30,000 in renovation.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.