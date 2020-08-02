House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru

Home to a couple in their 30s, who love the vintage and industrial style, this three-room BTO apartment exudes lots of character.
Designed by Studio Super Safari, the home is filled with lots of colours, textures and interesting furniture and accessories, which the couple has amassed over the years.
The concrete screed floor was combined with tiles (even broken ones!) to lend a raw and unique look.
Ventilation blocks were added to incorporate a touch of the vintage style from the living room to the adjacent bedroom.
Some of the vintage furniture in the home include the dining set and sofa.
This vintage window grill has been repurposed to display knick-knacks and collectibles like retro phones.
Many of the room doors are replaced with screens instead, to offer a fun design combined with visual connectivity.
The screens also add vibrant colours into the corridor.
An ornate mirror combined with an oriental-style basin anchors the look in the bathroom.
One of the bedrooms has also been converted to a space for storage and wardrobe area.
Here, the homeowners display their favourite decor accessories.
Spot fun custom painted blinds in every room too. These are made-to-order from a Malaysian artist.
The homeowners sourced all the lighting fixtures on their own, to match the unique look in the home.
They spent approximately $30,000 in renovation.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.