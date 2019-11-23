House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

Home to a couple, their two kids and the husband's elderly parents, this five-room resale HDB apartment was designed to meet the needs of this multi-generational family.

When the homeowners approached interior design firm 19 Eighty Three, interior designer Ben Teo saw the possibility of a major transformation of the interiors, and roped in designer Chris Huang of Bowerman Interior Planner to work on this collaborative project together.

Here, a full-height shoe cabinet offers sufficient storage for the family of six.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The homeowners wanted to refresh the interiors of the home so it exudes a bright and airy ambience. A palette of white, light oak and concrete helps achieve the look.

A customised seat was created next to the shoe cabinet to ensure convenience for the family as they're heading out.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

"To prevent the house from looking too plain and clinical, we applied pops of blue in some areas," shares Ben.

Keeping the walls and TV console white helps to make the blue shades stand out even more here.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

To add a fluid silhouette to the home, Ben and Chris decided on incorporating a rounded-edged wall that leads from the foyer to the living room.

The family cooks at home often so a large and functional kitchen with plenty of storage was a must. They also prefer to have their appliances like washer and dryer kept out of sight so cabinetry were designed for that purpose.

Splashes of blue continue to accentuate the design of this space too.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The husband also wanted a conducive work space as he has to make conference calls at times. The result is partitioning one room with glass doors that visually connects the space to the rest of the home, while offering sufficient privacy when required.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The study is also connected to the kid's room.

To maximise storage, the designers decided to create a built-in storage bed with drawers.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

A grey-and-white colour palette was used for the master bedroom.

As part of the $182,000 renovation (including furnishings), extensive storage is built into the bedroom and bathroom too.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

To add a luxurious yet textural look in the bathroom, the designers chose stone-look tiles to complement terrazzo tiles used in the shower area.

Marble-look tiles help to elevate the look in the master bathroom.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.