House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Domenica Tan
Home & Decor

Home to a couple, their two kids and the husband's elderly parents, this five-room resale HDB apartment was designed to meet the needs of this multi-generational family.

When the homeowners approached interior design firm 19 Eighty Three, interior designer Ben Teo saw the possibility of a major transformation of the interiors, and roped in designer Chris Huang of Bowerman Interior Planner to work on this collaborative project together.

Here, a full-height shoe cabinet offers sufficient storage for the family of six.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The homeowners wanted to refresh the interiors of the home so it exudes a bright and airy ambience. A palette of white, light oak and concrete helps achieve the look.

A customised seat was created next to the shoe cabinet to ensure convenience for the family as they're heading out.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

"To prevent the house from looking too plain and clinical, we applied pops of blue in some areas," shares Ben.

Keeping the walls and TV console white helps to make the blue shades stand out even more here.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

To add a fluid silhouette to the home, Ben and Chris decided on incorporating a rounded-edged wall that leads from the foyer to the living room.

The family cooks at home often so a large and functional kitchen with plenty of storage was a must. They also prefer to have their appliances like washer and dryer kept out of sight so cabinetry were designed for that purpose.

Splashes of blue continue to accentuate the design of this space too.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The husband also wanted a conducive work space as he has to make conference calls at times. The result is partitioning one room with glass doors that visually connects the space to the rest of the home, while offering sufficient privacy when required.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

The study is also connected to the kid's room.

To maximise storage, the designers decided to create a built-in storage bed with drawers.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

A grey-and-white colour palette was used for the master bedroom.

As part of the $182,000 renovation (including furnishings), extensive storage is built into the bedroom and bathroom too.

PHOTO: Home & Decor

To add a luxurious yet textural look in the bathroom, the designers chose stone-look tiles to complement terrazzo tiles used in the shower area.

Marble-look tiles help to elevate the look in the master bathroom.

This article was first published in Home & Decor. 

More about
Home works house tour

TRENDING

Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Ada Choi and Max Zhang banter before delivering 3rd baby
Ada Choi and Max Zhang banter before delivering 3rd baby
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
15-year-old boy arrested after selling drugs to 14-year-old girl; CNB blitz nabs 70 suspects in total
15-year-old boy arrested after selling drugs to 14-year-old girl; CNB blitz nabs 70 suspects in total
Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo
This feisty Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
This feisty Singapore 'infurrencer' will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It&#039;s The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It's The Ship, because sleep is for the weak

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer

SERVICES