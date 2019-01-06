House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Eliza H
Home & Decor

This modern five-room HDB flat in Woodlands belongs to a couple in their early-thirties and their newborn. Wanting a home that is modern and welcoming, they sought the help of interior designer Jay Ang.

"They wanted a house that is spacious enough for their child to play and explore as he grows, without compromising on storage spaces," shares Jay.

To achieve the warm and inviting atmosphere, he chose to clad the home in a light timber finish.

Photo: Home & Decor

The modular dining tables can be placed against the kitchen counter to allow more floor space in the dining area.

Photo: Home & Decor

"We wanted to keep the furniture to a minimal, creating a spacious and functional space for the couple and their child. The light wood and white palette also makes the space look timeless and airy," shares Jay.

Photo: Home & Decor

The wall between the dining room and kitchen was removed; this allow light from the yard and living room to fill the dining area in between. Jay opted for a spade-arm wall light to add character to the open kitchen.

Photo: Home & Decor

The client requested for a timber strip panel near the main entrance; it can be pivoted to swing 90 degrees to provide privacy as requested by the owner.

Photo: Home & Decor

The wardrobe also sports a timeless wood finish. The owner spent $75,000 for the renovation, which includes the custom made modular dining table. See another home by Jay Ang here.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

