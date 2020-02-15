House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands

This 1,270sqf apartment is really chic, cool and hip!
The homeowners of this four-bedroom EC in Woodlands requested for their interior designer Carmen Tang of Wolf Woof to create a unique home. They wanted a cafe-like concept, where there are pockets of spaces they can chill at.
In the living room, Carmen designed a Pantone-inspired TV console.
The main feature in the home is the dining-cum bar area next to the living room. Unlike most families who prefer a conventional dining table, the homeowners wanted a unique configuration where they can enjoy meals with a view, resulting in this cantilevered dining room.
A neutral colour palette of whites, blacks, greys and light wood tones was incorporated to add to the timeless appeal.
The top-hung cabinetry and table offers pockets of storage space and display area without appearing overbearing. This way, the home is still kept bright and airy.
Geometric patterns from carpets and rugs also help to add visual interest.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.