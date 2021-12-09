Houseproud owners reveal the one smart home device they can't live without

Most new home owners would proudly share their home renovation journey to their friends.

They have this uncanny ability of suddenly turning any conversation to home ideas for aspiring home owners — before segueing in nicely to talk about their home automation devices or systems.

These are not just home owners; they are tech-savvy home owners.

One thing they may tell you is that almost every functional part of your home can be modified with the right smart home device.

You name it: doors, air-conditioning, specific lighting and even security cameras.

But is there one such smart home device tech-savvy home owners can't live without? We reached out to our readers via Instagram stories to find out.

'So easy to adjust my room temperature'

After a long and tiring day at work, we know most would prefer a bedroom that is already cooled and ready for your beauty sleep.

The challenge remains: you are an hour away from home, and you don't want to wait for more than 30 minutes for the room to be cool before sleeping.

Instead of dealing with this, Ayden* told AsiaOne he simply uses his smart phone to control his air-conditioning remotely.

Yes, you heard that right, you can change your room temperature with just your smart phone. Daikin's air-conditioner lets you schedule the room temperature and fan speed at a certain time before you sleep.

All thanks to the D'SmartHome app, which allows home owners to adjust cooling systems from their smart phone — and with its voice control feature, this solution allows third party integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Fuss-free night light

Instead of having to adjust to your surroundings, how about letting your surroundings adjust to you — especially when you are literally in the dark.

For reader Luqman*, he said his smart night light is that one home device that he can't do without.

He, and probably many of us, has had that painful sensation of hitting your little toe against a piece of furniture while navigating blindly in the darkness. In your own home, no less.

Using motion sensor technology, coupled with smart lighting from Daikin's D'SmartHome solutions, spaces illuminate when you move, making it easier to see in the dark.

Imagine the comfort and safety you bring to your loved ones while moving around at home at night. Your elderly parents and small ones would be thankful for sure.

Looking out for those that matter

Some say that how safe you are at home is how safe you want it to be.

Who knows if an intruder, harmless or otherwise, would be lurking near your safe haven waiting to strike when you least expect it?

That's why reader Jaden* is clear on that one device he can't live without: a smart security camera.

Most home owners prefer the Internet protocol (IP) camera which transmits data via a network Ethernet link as compared to closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) which are often in lower resolution and picture quality.

With your camera connected to any door, window or motion sensor trigger, you will be alerted if there are any suspicious movements detected with D'SmartHome security solutions monitoring your surroundings around the clock.

And more importantly, it provides you and your family with that peace of mind no matter where you are.

To keep your loved ones safe

If there is one thing that all these tech-savvy home owners have in common, then it should be having empty pockets.

No, not empty wallets but pockets. With smart locks that allow their families and even guests to enter remotely, they don't even have to bring or have home keys ever again.

One such solution is using Daikin's security solution which integrates their smart lock with the D'SmartHome app and allows the owners to unlock the door using the app.

Coupled with either an intercom or an IP camera solution, home owners can then look out for the safety and well-being of their loved ones at home.

'If got fire how!'

In the first half of 2021, there were over 500 fire incidents in private and public residential areas as reported in The Straits Times.

Even though such big fire emergencies are low anecdotally, you can never be too sure if your home is ready, or safe, against a fire.

In true Singlish fashion, a reader Amanda* said: "If got fire how!" True, better to be safe than sorry. A smoke detector immediately triggers an alarm via the D'SmartHome app upon detection of a fire hazard — which you can then switch off remotely.

More often than not, it is that one family member who may have forgotten to turn off the stove. Protect your family today by having the right tools to prevent such an accident.

With D'SmartHome, enhancing the comfort, safety and convenience of your loved ones is not out of reach - as well as being customisable to your lifestyle and looking out for the environment.

From remotely adjusting cooling systems using their smart phone, to smart lighting and smart locks installed at home, say what you want about these smart home owners when they talk to you — sometimes, out of the blue - about their homes.

More often than not, they have your interest at heart - encouraging you to have a home that smartens your modern living needs.

*All readers' names have been amended for their privacy.

