How 10 Asian celebrity dads celebrated Father's Day

Father’s Day looks a little different this year, with most of us still staying home to celebrate the occasion amidst safety measures and lockdowns.

How did the stars do it? Below, a look at how 10 Asian celebrity dads commemorated the day, from local actors Christopher Lee, Chew Chor Meng, and Qi Yuwu to stars like Wu Chun and Donnie Yen.

Christopher Lee

There’s nothing quite as sweet as a hand-drawn card from your child, and Christopher Lee proudly showcased one from his son Zed – which included a bag of chips.

Donnie Yen

Action superstar Donnie Yen’s musically-gifted kids Jasmine and James put their talents to good use with a fun song specially created and dedicated to their dad.

Wu Chun

Wu Chun, who is father to Max, seven, and Nei Nei, 10, was surprised on Father’s Day with a banana cake baked by his two children as well as handmade cards and DIY gifts that included a rather impressive painting by Max.

Qi Yuwu

A great gift idea for Dad? Extra snooze time, according to Qi Yuwu’s wife and fellow actress Joanne Peh.

On her own Instagram account, she shared, “Made a plan with the children yesterday — to surprise papa by keeping really quiet when they woke. They were to pretend that they were still sleeping."

"They couldn’t wait and started pretending even before papa woke. So that bought us some extra sleep-in hours this morning. With my great acting skills, my husband was convinced the children were still in bed. Our surprise succeeded!”

Alex Tien

Also celebrating the occasion amidst Taipei’s lockdown is Singapore actress Yvonne Lim, her husband former boy band member Alex Tien and their two children.

And while there was Japanese food delivery and a celebratory cake, avid home baker Yvonne Lim gave her confection a salty twist with fried chicken, sharing that Alex doesn’t like sweet food.

ALSO READ: I am my father's son: Celebrating inspiring defender dads in the SAF

George Young

They might be celebrating Father’s Day during a soft lockdown in Taiwan, but who needs to head out when you’ve got all the entertainment you need at home like George Young, wife Janet Hsieh and their two sons?

Don’t we all love a wacky dad like George Young, who’s dancing up a storm in the video?

Chew Chor Meng

Not only did veteran actor Chew Chor Meng proudly don a shirt that says, “Best Dad Ever”, he also posed with a delicious-looking ‘nasi lemak’ cake with a topper that says, “Dad Is The Most Handsome”.

He shares two daughters with his wife, Deon Tan.

Syarif

We can’t tell if this picture is a throwback but local actor and musician Syarif looked to have spent Father’s Day with his wife Malaque Mahdaly, as well as children, Selma Malika and Umar Nael at the newly opened Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore resort.

His Instagram stories also showed the family of four spending time together cycling and having a picnic. Cute!

Edmund Chen

For the occasion, local actors Edmund Chen and Xiang Yun as well as their son Chen Yixi took a trip to the Science Centre, which is now showcasing Da Vinci The Exhibition – unsurprisingly as well, with Yixi being artistically inclined.

Huang Shinan

Huang Shinan’s Father Day gift from wife and fellow actress Pan Lingling couldn’t be any sweeter – a homemade chiffon cake despite her busy schedule.

She captioned her Instagram post, “I wanted to bake a cake for my husband @shinanhuang today! But my baking skills are not very good, and I can only make chiffon cakes.

"I know that he likes coconut sugar chiffon cakes, so I hurried to bake this chiffon cake before rushing off to film. I hope my husband will like it."

"I’m very happy that the coconut sugar cake is quite satisfactory although I baked it in a hurry. Here, we wish all dads all over the world a Happy Father’s Day.”

The pair have two sons, Beckham, 22, and Kynaston, 19.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.