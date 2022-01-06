How to achieve Blackpink Jisoo’s ethereal beauty looks

Jisoo needs no introduction. She is, after all, a member of Blackpink, one of South Korea's biggest girl groups at the moment.

Before Blackpink pushed her fame to new heights, Jisoo had already found success as a model and had starred in various productions including music videos and TV appearances.

Jisoo is currently starring as the lead actress for historical drama Snowdrop (available on Disney+) opposite Jung Hae-in, thereby fulfilling her dreams of becoming an actress as well.

Recognised as the "visual" of Blackpink, Jisoo's looks and popularity have also made her a commercial tour de force. Italian luxury label Dior named Jisoo as its global ambassador for fashion and beauty in 2020.

To celebrate Jisoo's 27th birthday on Jan 3, let's take a look and learn how the Korean superstar achieves her ethereal beauty looks.

Fresh-faced base

An important detail of her signature clean makeup, Jisoo opts for a perfected base that veers on the side of having a natural finish that isn’t too dewy or matte.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $52 PHOTO: Sephora This lightweight gel serum primer contains watermelon and hyaluronic acid to give any skin type a boost of hydration to help makeup last longer and look better. Niacinamide is also present to combat hyperpigmentation and dullness. Buy it here.

Healthy flush View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__) Jisoo doesn’t really use bronzer or contour to enliven her complexion or sculpt her face. Instead, she uses a soft wash of peachy pink blush to add a healthy flush and accentuate her cherubic cheeks.

Mac Cosmetics Powder Blush in Melba, $44 PHOTO: Sephora Mac Cosmetics’ Melba blush is a cult-favourite due to its flattering warm-toned peachy pink hue. Fun fact, this blush is also loved by fellow Blackpink member Lisa. Buy it here.

Soft, smoky eyes View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__) True to Korean beauty standards, Jisoo also favours soft, smoky eye makeup that hugs and frames the eyes. The key to nailing this look is to use light colours that are slightly deeper than your skin tone and to keep the application close to the perimeter of the eye.

Jung Saem Mool Artist Eyeshadow Palette, $73.61 PHOTO: Yesstyle If you didn’t know, Jung Saem Mool is a celebrated Korean makeup artist who spearheaded many of the beauty trends we know and love today. There are four colour variations to this eyeshadow palette, but we especially love this Bloom & Petal iteration as it contains a mix of pinks and peaches that are the colours the Koreans (including Jisoo) favour most. Buy it here.

Red pout View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__) Jisoo knows how glamorous a blue-toned red lipstick can be. The lip colour not only brightens up any complexion, but it is also the perfect colour for anything from a casual romantic date to a dressy Chinese New Year ensemble. Besides a red lip, Jisoo has a penchant for pinky nude lippies.

Dior Rouge Dior Couture Finish Refillable Lipstick, $56 PHOTO: Sephora The colour that Jisoo is wearing is Dior’s lipstick in the classic #999 shade. The shade is so popular that is available in four different finishes – velvet, matte, satin, and metallic – to suit different occasions and makeup looks. Buy it here.

Curtain bangs View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO🤍 (@sooyaaa__) Jisoo can be considered as a poster child for curtain bangs. She does however change it up slightly by going between having shorter, wispy fringe (such as the one pictured) to growing it out and having them frame her face.

Air Bangs Self-Adhesive Curler, $1.50 PHOTO: Shopee Use these self-adhesive curlers for a heatless way to style your bangs. These have a textured surface that grips the hairs. You can to sleep them to bed and wake up with beautifully coiffed fringe that doesn’t require any heated hairstyling tools. Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.