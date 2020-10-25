How to achieve soft Korean curls in a few easy steps

Koreans have once again brought a new trend to our shores, and best believe we’re not complaining.

This time, instead of a hit skincare trend, they’ve introduced us to the iconic Korean curls, which have been the go-to natural look for many actresses in K-dramas.

It’s different from the usual Instagram curls you’re used to seeing, which can come off a bit structured and heavy. Instead, Korean curls are wavy, effortless and way easier to achieve. Here’s how to cop the hairdo that everyone’s been raving about.

Picking out the right conditioner

PHOTO: Ryo

The natural instinct for anyone trying to achieve curls is to steer clear from using a conditioner as it’ll straighten out your mane.

We’re here to tell you that that’s a myth, and not using a conditioner daily will cause dry strands and frizzy hair – something we definitely do not want.

In fact, when the ends of your hair are dry, they’re more prone to breakage which makes it harder for you to curl them.

Our conditioner pick is the Ryo Damage Care Conditioner, 400ml, $16.90 from Guardian. It’s infused with antioxidants and aloe vera for smooth tresses, which will make curling your hair fuss-free and easy.

Hair oils

PHOTO: Mise-en-scene

Maintaining a smooth mane doesn’t just stop there. Hair oils (here’s our guide to picking the right hair oil for your hair) are also an important step in any haircare routine to prevent split ends or hair breakage.

This way, you’ll not only have a natural shine to your hair just like Bae Suzy does, but your curls can also be retained for a longer period.

Our pick: The MISE-EN-SCÈNE Perfect Serum Styling, $15.90, that is formulated to hold curls while caring for your tresses.

Which curling iron?

PHOTO: Unsplash

Speaking of hair curlers, it may be confusing to pick the right one to achieve natural Korean waves. There are many barrel sizes, with some larger barrels that are made for huge curls and smaller barrels that form springy, tight curls.

To hop on board the Korean curls trend, opt for a 1-inch barrel – it’s the perfect size for curling iron novices and creates easy Korean waves in just 15 minutes.

Alternatively, try the Dyson Airwrap, which comes with four curling barrels (two sizes) so you can alternate the direction of your curls for a more natural finish.

Say no to bleaching

PHOTO: Unsplash

It may be tempting go for a whole new hair look with some fresh and unique colours but staying away from bleach is probably your best bet when trying to achieve Korean curls.

Without the bleach and the chemicals in your hair, it’ll be much easier to achieve those natural waves, whether at home or at the salon.

Getting K-curls at the salon

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you want fuss-free Korean curls every day without having to spend much time on your mane, opt for semi-permanent curls which can be achieved at the salon.

Depending on your hair type, the curls can last anytime from 6 months to a year, if you take good care of them.

Remember to save some photos of your favourite celeb hairdos to show your stylist and give them a clear idea of what you want. We’re not sure about you, but our #hairinspo pick is this hairdo that Suzy is rocking.

Maintaining the curls

PHOTO: Instagram/sonyejinonly

So you’ve finally achieved Korean curls like Son Ye-jin’s, but here comes the tricky part: Maintaining it. Give your hair lots of love with a sea salt spray that’ll keep the curls intact for a longer time.

Try the Kristin Ess Soft Shine Beach Wave Spray, $27, for that effortless tousled and wavy finish. Spritz it onto your hair ends as the final step in your haircare routine to really let your new Korean curls shine.

This article was first published in Her World Online.