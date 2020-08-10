How to achieve zi char-level fried rice at home

Fried rice is one of those things we all love to eat but are super sian at the thought of having to make it.

Well, in celebration of the National Day long weekend, MasterChef Singapore finalist Aaron Wong is here to debunk that myth — and help you celebrate not only the nation's 55th birthday, but also one of Singapore's most well-loved local dishes.

Yes, it's a bit involved, but all you need are a few ingredients (overnight rice is key), some focus and commitment, and an appetite (which true-blue Singaporean doesn't have that) - and you'll be on your way to having a zi char-level meal in your own home.

This video is part of Aaron Wong's Stay-Home Survival Cookbook, our brand-new series offering food hacks, tips and tricks, and delicious, easy-to-make, survival-mode recipes to help you stay fed while you stay home and stay safe.

Fronted by the 42-year-old commercial photographer and avid diver, this useful and mouth-watering video series brings to life the series of the same name on Aaron's Instagram:

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.