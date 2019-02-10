How to avoid overpaying for your next vacation

According to a report by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), an estimated 81 per cent of consumers report that they were charged a higher price than was initially advertised for their online travel bookings.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

To help you stay on budget for your next trip, we've laid out some of the common causes of expensive trips and tips for cutting the cost of travel.

COMMON PITFALLS

In its recent study, CCCS identified 4 common practices of travel booking sites that can result in higher than expected travel bills.

Being aware of these practices can help consumers ensure that they end up with the price that they expected, so we've listed and explained each practice below.

DRIP PRICING

Drip pricing is the technique used by many online travel agencies and other e-commerce sites, in which additional mandatory and optional charges are not included in the initial price estimate.

For example, some sites will not display their platform fee until customers reach the final confirmation page.

This practice makes it tough for consumers to accurately compare pricing across websites to ensure that they are getting the best deal possible.

To avoid falling into this trap, we recommend clicking through to the final confirmation page (i.e. right before paying) to get the most accurate cost estimate by site.

PRE-TICKED BOXES

Another common trick used by travel booking sites is to make certain add-on products automatically added to the bill.

For example, some sites will add in-flight WiFi or extra leg room charges unless you uncheck the boxes for these options.

The best way to avoid paying for unwanted add-on services is to carefully review each page before proceeding to the final payment method page while booking your next trip.

STRIKETHROUGH PRICING

Strikethrough pricing is the practice of showing a price in strikethrough text (i.e. crossed out) next to the advertised text.

This may subconsciously suggest to the consumer that the advertised price is a great deal.

We suggest conducting your own research in order to decide whether the advertised price is actually a good one.

PRESSURE SELLING USING MISLEADING CLAIMS

Finally, CCCS identified pressure selling or using misleading/false claims as a method of encouraging consumers to complete their travel bookings.