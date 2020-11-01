How to be rich, lucky, and happy in 2020, according to these 11 countries

Having just ushered in the New Year and people starting to try to set out their New Year's resolutions, we take a look at some interesting traditions people do around the world when the New Year comes to usher in good tidings for the coming year.

COLUMBIA

A rather peculiar sight you night see during the New Year's period in Columbia would be throngs of people walking around their blocks with empty suitcases.

They believe that doing so would usher in more abundant travels in the coming year, and who could say no to more holidays?

SPAIN

As the clock strikes 12, the people in Spain have a tradition whereby they eat 12 grapes. They believe that each grape they would eat would bring about good luck and fortunes for each month of the upcoming year.

This tradition turns into a sort of communal activity in the bigger cities of Spain like Madrid and Barcelona, where people would congregate in public squares to eat grapes and share bottles of cava.

RUSSIA

Fellow oenophiles might snub their noses at this one - in greater Russia, some have a tradition where they write their wishes down on a piece of paper, burn it, and toss it into a glass of champagne (or sparkling wine).

While it may sound like a waste of perfectly good champagne and perhaps not the healthiest thing to drink ashes, but if my wish is guaranteed, sign me up!

TURKEY