How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY

Chinese New Year (CNY) is just around the corner, and some of us may be travelling to Malaysia. Beware of the expected increase in traffic though!

With the CNY season rapidly approaching, many of us have made plans to travel to Malaysia - be it to visit family, have a reunion dinner with friends, or just some cheap shopping.

But getting stuck at Customs because of a traffic jam will definitely be everyone's least favourite part of the CNY holiday.

Due to the influx of vehicles going in and out of Singapore, some delays are to be expected. So, here's some tips on how you can shorten these delays.

1. PLAN YOUR DRIVE INTO MALAYSIA

In a press release sent out by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) today (15 January), it was mentioned that there will be an expected increase in traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints.

Departing traffic from Singapore to Malaysia is expected to be heavy between Friday, 17 January 2020, and Tuesday, 28 January 2020.

On the other hand, heavy arrival traffic from Malaysia to Singapore is expected to be heavy between Saturday, 25 January 2020, and Tuesday, 28 January 2020.

ICA takes their security protocols very seriously, so there will be thorough security checks. These checks combined with the huge estimated number of visitors will result in even longer delays.

To best combat this obstacle, you could opt to travel into Malaysia before these dates, or at least try to avoid the peak CNY period.

You can also download the Motorist App to get access to traffic cameras at the checkpoints for better planning.

2. CHECK YOUR PASSPORT VALIDITY

In order to travel overseas, your passport has to have at least six months' validity. Anything less will not allow you to travel unless you renew your passport.