This is how blue light ages your skin

It's no secret that our screen time has seen a big increase since the pandemic.

According to a We Are Social Singapore 2021 study, we spend an average of eight hours and seven minutes daily on our devices, above the global average of six hours and four minutes.

Essentially, blue light is all around us - and that's not even the worst part.

Why is blue light bad for skin?

Blue light, also known as High Energy Visible (HEV) light, is the shortest wavelength of the visible light spectrum, existing from 400 to 490nm.

It also sits closest to UVA rays (315 to 400nm), known to contribute to skin ageing.

This means that like UVA rays, blue light is able to penetrate deep into the skin to cause damage, such as triggering excess melanin production, and oxidative stress that destroys our collagen and elastin production.

Also, a study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science in 2019, showed that blue light can disrupt your body's circadian rhythm, affecting your skin's reparative abilities and regenerative cycle, resulting in more skin issues over time.

And just like sun exposure, blue light damage is cumulative.

You won't see the effects till it's too late, which is why incorporating blue light skincare into your daily routine is an important step.

Consider this a digital detox, without having to give up your devices.

Active ingredients to look for

When it comes to protecting skin against blue light damage, active ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide - typically found in sunscreen - are some of the top choices, as they are able to prevent the blue light rays from entering the skin, just like how they work on UVA and UVB rays.

Aside from SPF - which you should be wearing both indoors and outdoors - there are plenty of serums, lotions and creams that protect skin from blue light.

Packed with antioxidants, such as vitamin C or niacinamide (also known as vitamin B3), these products not only repair skin, but also reduce oxidative damage that can cause signs of ageing.

The best bit? Antioxidants are great skin-loving actives to include in both your day and night routine.

Cleanser: Onlyskin CPR (Cleanse. Protect. Renew), $88

PHOTO: Onlyskin

Its revolutionary cleanser and sunscreen formulation removes impurities and protects skin against damaging UVA, UVB and HEV rays.

This is made possible by its ionic bonding technology that enables 24-hour broad-spectrum protection.

The antioxidant-rich formula also keeps skin hydrated and supple. Available at Onlyskin.sg.

Moisturiser: Su:m37 Time Energy Resetting Emulsion, $72

PHOTO: Lazada

Made with rich botanical extracts such as lavender, sage and rosemary, this milky lotion hydrates and nourishes skin.

It also strengthens the skin barrier to protect it against free radical damage, including prolonged blue light exposure.

Available at Su:m37 counters at Tangs, Isetan Tampines and #B2-K2 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

READ ALSO: I've found the one in this $5.30 mascara that doesn't smudge on my lids

Sisley Sisleyouth Anti- Pollution Energizing Super Hydrating Youth Protector, $245

PHOTO: Metro

A lightweight cream with an impressive roster of ingredients, complete with antioxidant powerhouses such as organic buckwheat seed extract, vitamin E and ginkgo Biloba leaf - all of which help to protect against oxidative stresses and stave off the early effects of ageing.

Available at Sisley counters.

Serum: Dr Barbara Sturm Anti-pollution Drops, from $80

PHOTO: Dr. Barbara Sturm

Used as the last step of your skincare routine or mixed with moisturiser, it protects skin from pollution particles and blue light.

This is thanks to a complex of marine microorganisms and cocoa seed extracts that strengthens the skin barrier.

Available at the Dr Barbara Sturm pop-up at #01-K1 Paragon and Sg.drsturm.com.

Revive Defensif Environmental Antioxidant Booster, US$239 (S$325)

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

This works like a powerful antioxidant shield that protects skin against environmental stressors - all it takes is a drop or two mixed in with your regular moisturiser.

With its epic list of ingredients such as fermented pea extract and turmeric, this booster protects skin from light rays and neutralises damage.

Available exclusively at Net-a-porter.com.

Babor Pollution Protect Fluid Ampoule Concentrates, $66 for a box of seven ampoules

PHOTO: Beautyemporium

A seven-day treatment enriched with probiotics, common thorn cell extract and pure encapsulated vitamin E to keep external pollutants like smoke, smog and blue light at bay.

Skin is balanced, hydrated and protected.

Available at Beautyemporium.shop.

Eye care: Porcelain Revitaleyes Concentrate, $135

PHOTO: Porcelain skin

An eye concentrate that comes with a built-in massage device to boost active ingredient absorption and circulation for brighter, younger-looking eyes.

The power-packed formula includes botanicals, peptides, niacinamide and caffeine extract to lighten dark circles and reduce puffiness while lifting and firming droopy lids.

Available at Porcelain spas and Porcelainskin.com.

Facial mist: Ilia Blue Light Filter Mist, US$49 (S$66)

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Infused with actives and hydrolysed algae, this refreshing facial mist hydrates and protects skin against blue light damage from prolonged exposure to digital devices.

As far as reapplication goes, it's pretty foolproof - no streaking, no residue, and no blending required.

Available exclusively at Net-a-porter.com.

One Ocean Blue Light Protection + Hydration Mist, US$72.25 (S$98)

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Keep skin soothed and protected with this lightweight mist.

Infused with peptides, marine actives and red algae, it strengthens the skin barrier and balances the skin's microbiome for a healthier complexion.

Available exclusively at Net-a-porter.com.

READ ALSO: What's the real deal with microneedling patches? We find out

This article was first published in Her World Online.