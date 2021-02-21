How to boost your fertility when you're in your 30s

Starting a family is easier said than done. This is especially true when you're in your thirties and ready to expand your family, but your body decides to not follow through with your plans.

However, don't let this discourage you. You may not be able to do much about your age, but you can still overcome fertility challenges in your 30s. In fact, there are even those who still manage to safely give birth in their 40s.

As per recent statistics, the fertility rate in Singapore was at its highest for women between the ages of 30 to 34 years. Pegged at 1.223 births per woman in 2020, it showed a 0.58 per cent increase from 2019.

This included both Singapore citizens and permanent residents, with a fertility rate of approximately 92.3 per thousand females.

So before you start worrying about your eggs going to waste, there are still various ways for you to boost your fertility. And that of your partner's.

From maintaining a healthy lifestyle, to checking in on your cycle, to reducing alcohol and maintaining healthy body weight, we've listed some practical tips on how to boost fertility in your 30s.

1. Time to cut back on the alcohol intake

PHOTO: Pexels

Consuming alcoholic drinks isn't healthy for your body, anyway. This is true not just for men but equally for women. Studies have shown that excessive alcohol intake may affect sperm motility in men.

Plus, the fact that women are more susceptible to the negative after-effects of alcohol consumption, including low fertility, it's best avoided. In the meantime, you can instead indulge yourself in healthy non-alcoholic drinks such as mocktails.

2. Maintain healthy body weight

Your body weight can greatly affect your ability to conceive.

Studies show that women who are overweight with a body mass index (BMI) > 35 kg/m have a harder time getting pregnant.

And if you're considering IVF, the rate of blastocyst (pregnancy egg cell) formation is 22 to 23 per cent lower. So maintain a healthy body weight where your BMI is lower than 29 kg/m.

3. Find a fertility-boosting diet that works for you and your partner

PHOTO: Pexels

Following a healthy diet has its benefits. You can choose from an array of fertility-boosting food to start this journey. Some of these include:

Oily fish

Vegetables

Garlic

Honey

Avocado

There are also a variety of foods you should steer clear from. These include foods that are high in sugar, saturated fats, as well as fish that have a high level of mercury. These food can lower your chances of conceiving.

4. Exercise with caution

Stick to non-intensive exercises when you're trying to get pregnant. A study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine says that the amount of physical activity you do may affect infertility. It also adds that vigorous exercise could lead you to skip ovulation or even experience implantation failure.

There are still health benefits to physical activities, so continue doing simple exercises. Walking, cycling, swimming are generally recommended as long as you take it slow.

5. Change your cup of coffee a day to every other day instead

PHOTO: Pexels

You might enjoy starting your day with a good cup of coffee but unfortunately, too much caffeine intake can be bad for your fertility.

Not only can it increase the risk of stillbirth , drinking more than 300mg of coffee a day can impair fertility according to a 2017 study.

6. Track your cycle regularly

An important recommendation on how to boost fertility in your 30s is to track your menstrual cycle. Keeping track of your period and knowing when you're ovulating can help in determining when the best time to try, especially since your cycle may be subject to shifts when you reach your 30s.

7. Learn more about your supplements

PHOTO: Pexels

Choosing the right supplements and herbs to take can help you with a successful conception. Minerals such as magnesium and folate can play a role before and during pregnancy. Fish oil intake can also help in balancing your hormones and may result in healthy fetal development.

8. Strictly avoid smoking

You'll find that quitting smoking will be very beneficial for your health and during your pregnancy. Smoking can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. In fact, women who smoke face two times the risk of infertility.

Quitting smoking and avoiding those who smoke can improve the lining of your womb and may even increase your chances of getting pregnant.

9. Have sex every two days

PHOTO: Pexels

Failing to conceive is stressful for both men and women. This is why you will both have to work a little harder, together.

This is where having sex regularly comes into play, quite literally. The more you try, the better your chances of conception. So keep at it, till you hit your goal post.

10. Ask your partner to switch to boxers

Wearing constricting briefs is found to be harmful to your partner's lower area as it could overheat his testes and reduce sperm production.

Have him switch to boxers instead. This way he can be more comfortable and this will eventually also improve his sperm count.

11. Relax and de-stress

PHOTO: Pexels

It can be frustrating to keep getting a negative test. But that's exactly what you need to avoid. Too much stress can impact your fertility rate. Women who experience stress even during pregnancy are found to have an increased risk of stillbirth.

So while you're trying to conceive, make sure to give yourself time to relax and do activities that calm you down. You can also try to partake in yoga and meditation exercises to ease your worries.

12. Before anything, make sure to discuss things with your doctor

Of course, the best person to consult about your fertility will be your doctor.

Before you start any diet or participate in any physical activities, talk to your doctor to check what's best for you and your partner.

If you're facing problems with fertility, make sure to bring it up to your doctor. They will be able to take you through the possible causes and medical treatments to boost fertility in your 30s.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.