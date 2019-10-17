How to buy shares in Tencent, Alibaba, Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google (FAANG & BAT)

A friend of mine made a killing on the stock market by investing in Nintendo shares just as the Nintendo Switch was being released.

In a world where tech companies grow at alarming speeds, the lure of investing in tech stocks is strong.

Why wait years for your blue chip stocks to accrue in value when you can ride the wave with shares from Tencent, Facebook, Amazon and company?

Here’s a starter guide on how to start investing tech stocks.

WHAT IS FAANG (FACEBOOK, AMAZON, APPLE, NETFLIX, GOOGLE)? HOW TO BUY SHARES IN THESE BIG TECH COMPANIES DIRECTLY?

FAANG consists of five of the biggest tech companies in the world, namely Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

It’s worth noting, however, that they aren’t the only tech giants you can invest in, with household names like Microsoft and PayPal being excluded from the list.

For those who are used to buying shares on SGX, you might find that investing in FAANG shares will be a bit different.

The five FAANG corporations’ stocks are listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Nasdaq is short for National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, and is the second biggest stock exchange in the US after the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE.

Here are the Nasdaq ticker symbols for the FAANG companies.

Facebook Inc – FB

Apple Inc – AAPL

Amazon – AMZN

Netflix – NFLX

Google – GOOGL

Alternatively, if you don’t wish to have to buy stocks in individual companies, many ETFs track big tech companies.

Buying ETFs lets you diversify your stock holdings for less money.

A FAANG ETF usually offers exposure to FAANG stocks while also adding diversity with other stocks.

Usually, for an ETF to be considered a FAANG ETF, it will offer a minimum of 1% exposure to each of the five stocks that make up FAANG.

There are lots of FAANG ETFs on the US market. Here’s a small sampling of what’s available.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ) on Nasdaq

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) on NYSE Arca

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) on NYSE Arca

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) on NYSE Arca

Schwab U.U. Large-Ca Growth ETF (SCHG) on NYSE Arca

WHAT ABOUT BAT (BAIDU, ALBABA, TENCENT?)

China’s tech companies are a force to be reckoned with and their potential for explosive growth has been astonishing so far, although it should be noted that the outlook for the near future is uncertain due to China’s economic slowdown.

BAT, consisting of Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent, are the most prominent Chinese tech companies at the moment.