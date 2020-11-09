How to buy your first designer handbag

Buying your first designer bag is no small matter. It takes some serious saving and some serious sweat as you work your little butt off to get to the till.

So, before you jump into that purchase, we are here to help you navigate the tricky world of designer handbags, where things aren’t always as they seem.

Where to buy

This might sound simple enough, but a stroll round any shopping centre will show you that there’s the real deal and then there’s not quite the real deal in these parts.

So the rule of thumb when it comes to investing is always do your homework.

While Chanel don’t have authorised re-sellers like watch brands do, with technology being what it is these days, you can make sure your seller is 100 per cent kosher with a few simple tests.

For example, The Fifth Collection use some of the world’s most advanced authentication technology, known as Entrupy, to scan each item and check it’s the real deal. As copy bags become more sophisticated with their look, never take anyone’s word for it.

Budget

Entering into the world of designer handbags can set you back anything from $800 to $20,000 so before you start looking for that bag, work out what your budget is.

To give you an idea, if your budget sits at around the $4,000 mark, the likes of Hermes will be out of the window but some Chanel and Chanel vintage pieces along with brands like YSL, Givenchy and Chloe will be wide open to you.

Style

So, you have decided on brand and budget, now it’s what style to go for.

Is this going to be an everyday bag in which case something like a Birkin would be good to carry your essentials or the new soft Givenchy Agnona bag if the budget doesn’t stretch.

When it comes to Chanel – vintage or classic will depend where you buy and what style and leather you opt for.