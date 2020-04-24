How to care for your nails at home now that you can't go to the salon

Just because you can’t head to a nail salon right now doesn’t mean you should neglect your hands, feet and nails. Plus, the excessive hand washing you’ve been doing – still the most reliable way to protect yourself and your family from Covid-19 – can also strip skin of its natural oils and leave it dry. Here’s what you can do:

1. Exfoliate hands and feet

If you’re lazy, just use a body scrub in the shower, starting from the feet up. But for a little DIY pampering, start with a foot soak to soften rough heels and soles, then use a foot scrub.

2. Nourish skin

This is important, especially for the hands, as the skin there is thinner than the rest of the body. It’s also one of the first places to show signs of ageing. Plus, if the skin on your hands and feet are extremely dry, it could develop micro cracks that allow germs in, making you unwell.

3. Keep nails healthy

Did you know that massaging cuticle oil on your cuticles and nails every day can improve blood flow to the nail matrix (the root), which makes your nails strong and healthy? If you tend to forget, keep the bottle by your WFH work desk or at your bedside as a nightly reminder.

Self-care

Here are seven treats to get your hands, feet and nails looking great, when you’re stuck at home:

1. The Body Shop Almond Hand & Nail Cream, from $11

Sweet almond oil and shea butter nourish skin, strengthen nails, and keep your hands soft.

Available at www.thebodyshop.com/en-sg/ and when stores re-open, at The Body Shop.

2. Thann Aromatic Wood Hand Lotion, $33

Not everyone likes using a thick, heavy cream, especially when you don’t have the aircon on when you work from home. The heat just makes it all the more sticky.

This lotion is lightweight yet intensively hydrates hands with organic shea butter, USDA-certified organic jojoba seed oil and rice bran oil, yet remains lightweight on the skin.

The latter ingredient contains vitamin E, which protects your hands against UV damage – which helps give added projection if you work by the window.

Available at www.thann.com.sg

3. French Girl Organics Nail & Cuticle Oil, US$23

A five-oil blend of jojoba, sunflower, argan, pomegranate and tamu moisturise dry cuticles, keeping nails healthy, and soothing skin. We love the rollerball for fuss-free application and the delicate citrus and rose geranium scent.

Available at www.net-a-porter.com

4. Cure Program Leg Spa Leg Mask Pack, $55 (box of five pairs)

You wear the mask like socks that reach up to mid-shin, taping the tabs down for a snug fit. The inside of the mask contains its formula of 7 essential oils and 11 herbs (including spearmint, eucalyptus, grapefruit, bergamot, juniper and thyme) to relieve tired feet and legs, and keep them soft and hydrated.

Available at www.ksisters.sg

5. Aesop Redemption Body Scrub, US$37

For quick exfoliation in the shower, use this creamy body scrub. It contains finely milled pumice stone and bamboo stem to gently buff away dead skin cells and dirt. Skin feels smoother and softer, from top to toe.

Available at www.aesop.com/sg/ and www.net-a-porter.com

6. Drunk Elephant Sili Body Lotion, $28

A body lotion is the easiest way to ensure that every bit of skin gets hydration, not just your hands and feet. This one contains nourishing plant oils and butters, together with amino acids, ceramides and antioxidants that lock in moisture, soothe dryness and itch, and protect skin from free radical damage.

Available at www.sephora.sg and when stores re-open, at Sephora.

7. Starskin The Gold Mask Hand – Revitalising Hand Mask, $22 a pair

An intensive treatment for your hands, the mask contains two layers: The inner layer contains Bulgarian rose, shea butter and rose hip oil to nourish while the outer protective foil creates a warming effect to enhance absorption of the active ingredients. Hands are soft, supple and conditioned in 15 minutes.

Available at www.sephora.sg and when stores re-open, at Sephora.

