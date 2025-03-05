How to celebrate her this International Women's Day in Singapore: Thoughtful experiences to surprise the women in your life

International Women's Day isn't about grand gestures or fleeting bouquets hastily picked up on the way home. It's an opportunity, not just on the March 8, but throughout the entire month to recognise and honour the women in your life with something a little more personal.

Whether she thrives on quiet luxury, loves exploring Singapore's evolving dining scene, or carves out time for her own wellness rituals, the perfect gesture isn't about excess. It's about thoughtfulness, attention to detail, and understanding her tastes.

To help you mark International Women's Day in Singapore with equal parts style and sincerity, we've curated five well-rounded ideas, blending experiences, escapes, and gifts to show your appreciation in ways that feel genuine and well considered.

1. A surprise luxury spa experience or staycation (because she deserves it)

There's something about stepping away from daily routines that allows space to breathe, think, and reset, and that's precisely what a luxury staycation or spa escape offers. At One&Only Desaru Coast, villas are spacious and serene, framed by manicured greenery and sea views that feel a world away from the city.

Back in Singapore, The Singapore Edition blends contemporary design with thoughtful hospitality, perfect for a weekend of spa treatments and quietly decadent dining. For something a touch more off-grid, Cempedak Island, just a ferry ride from Singapore, offers private pool villas with bamboo-lined decks, outdoor showers, and the soundtrack of the sea.

Further afield, SAii Laguna Phuket wraps beachfront charm and Thai hospitality into a seamless retreat. Whether she's after tropical tranquillity or urban refinement, this International Women's Day, it's less about the destination and more about the invitation to slow down, rest, and feel appreciated.

2. A romantic dining experience worth dressing up for

Some meals are more than just food on a plate; they tell a story, capture a season, and become part of your shared history. For International Women's Day, plan an evening where dining feels special but effortless, with menus that reflect her palate.

Suzuki Omakase brings the quiet artistry of Japanese dining to life, where every course-from the briny sweetness of fresh uni to the delicate balance of house-aged fish-pays tribute to the beauty of natural ingredients.

For something more playful, Ce Soir draws on both French romance and Asian creativity, blending flowers, flavour, and fantasy into an experience that's part dinner, part exhibition.

If her tastes lean Mediterranean, Somma's modern Italian creations rooted in Chef Mirko's Puglian heritage, offer bold, elegant plates that reflect both tradition and innovation. Wherever you dine, let the evening feel considered, not just convenient.

3. A personalised luxury spa day just for her

A single treatment might ease tension, but a dedicated spa day offers something deeper, the chance to completely unwind. At the St Regis Spa, the experience begins with a meticulous waterless manicure, blending pampering with precision.

For something more immersive, Auriga Spa at Capella Singapore draws inspiration from the lunar phases, with therapies designed to balance mind, body, and spirit. If a quieter, more intimate setting suits her, Hideaway offers personalised massages that go beyond relaxation, helping to restore inner balance and physical ease.

Treat this spa day as a gesture of recognition, giving her time to step away from responsibilities, recharge, and simply enjoy her own company. Whether it's booked on International Women's Day itself or saved for a weekend later in March, the sentiment holds, it's time carved out just for her.

4. A sunset picnic with a twist

There's something about sunset that brings out a sense of calm and connection, whether you're perched on a yacht or stretched out on a private beach. For International Women's Day, surprise her with a sunset experience that blends romance with understated luxury.

Ximula Sail offers private yacht cruises where the two of you can sail past Singapore's islands, champagne in hand, as the sky shifts to gold. On land, Wadventures Singapore curates beautifully styled beach picnics, complete with low tables, soft cushions, and seasonal grazing platters, perfect for a relaxed afternoon turning into an evening under the stars.

Whether you set sail or settle in, the beauty lies in the thought behind the gesture, creating a moment that feels unhurried, personal, and just for the two of you.

5. A customised wellness gift box (if she loves self-care)

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF_8zvkt8-F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

If she finds joy in her evening rituals, lighting a candle, rolling on essential oils, and sinking into soft sheets, a thoughtfully curated wellness box is both practical and personal. Start with Innerfyre's essential oils, where mood-boosting blends help turn her home into a tranquil retreat.

Add in Dr. Hauschka's organic skincare, known for balancing botanical formulations that nurture her skin, naturally. Complete the gift with Heveya's bamboo bedsheets, luxuriously soft yet breathable, creating a restful sanctuary she'll appreciate every night.

Whether you present it as a surprise on International Women's Day itself or have it waiting at home after a weekend away, it's the kind of gift that weaves into her daily life, reminding her -subtly and sincerely- that her well-being matters to you.

International Women's Day may officially fall on March 8, but it doesn't need to be limited to a single date. Throughout March and well beyond, there's always room for gestures that acknowledge the women who inspire, support, and shape our lives.

Whether it's a thoughtfully planned staycation, a sunset sail, or a quiet moment wrapped in bamboo sheets, these gifts and experiences are less about extravagance and more about attention to the details that make her who she is. After all, the most meaningful celebrations are the ones that reflect not just the occasion, but the person at the heart of it.

This article was first published in City Nomads.