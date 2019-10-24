How to change a diaper: 7 tips for new dads on getting your technique down

More questions cropped up the closer it got to the due date. "Will I be a good father?", or "how will we cope financially?"

Not to mention the more practical issues. I remembered I have no idea how to change a diaper.

It's normal for new fathers to have all these doubts and concerns around raising a child. The good news is that it gets a lot easier the more time you spend just being a dad!

One of the first things to get under your belt is learning how to change a diaper. Your wife might seem like a natural, but she also learnt it from somewhere.

It takes a bit to get used to with all the stuff going down there. But once you do it a few times, it'll be second nature to you.

Follow this step by step guide to safely change your baby's diapers.

7 STEPS TO CHANGE A DIAPER FOR NEW DADS

1. GET ALL YOUR GEAR ON HAND

I remember the first time I tried to change my daughter's diaper. While holding her, I got a whiff of something pungent - she did a number two. Wanting to change her diaper quickly, I put her down gently, and then my mind went blank.

Take it step by step, dad! When you're not used to changing diapers, it's easy to feel overwhelmed.

The first step is to be in position. Prepare wet wipes, warm water, cotton balls, cloths, fresh diapers, clean clothes, and diaper cream. As long as they're within arms reach, you'll be fine.

This is a proactive step, so you can do this way before the baby is out or when your little one is asleep.

2. LIE YOUR BABY ON HIS BACK