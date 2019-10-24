How to change a diaper: 7 tips for new dads on getting your technique down

Knowing how to change a diaper is one of the essential skills for parenting, but we often don't learn how to do it. This step-by-step breaks it down for you.
PHOTO: Unsplash
Vinnie Wong
theAsianparent

More questions cropped up the closer it got to the due date. "Will I be a good father?", or "how will we cope financially?"

Not to mention the more practical issues. I remembered I have no idea how to change a diaper.

It's normal for new fathers to have all these doubts and concerns around raising a child. The good news is that it gets a lot easier the more time you spend just being a dad!

One of the first things to get under your belt is learning how to change a diaper. Your wife might seem like a natural, but she also learnt it from somewhere.

It takes a bit to get used to with all the stuff going down there. But once you do it a few times, it'll be second nature to you.

Follow this step by step guide to safely change your baby's diapers.

7 STEPS TO CHANGE A DIAPER FOR NEW DADS

1. GET ALL YOUR GEAR ON HAND

I remember the first time I tried to change my daughter's diaper. While holding her, I got a whiff of something pungent - she did a number two. Wanting to change her diaper quickly, I put her down gently, and then my mind went blank.

Take it step by step, dad! When you're not used to changing diapers, it's easy to feel overwhelmed.

The first step is to be in position. Prepare wet wipes, warm water, cotton balls, cloths, fresh diapers, clean clothes, and diaper cream. As long as they're within arms reach, you'll be fine.

This is a proactive step, so you can do this way before the baby is out or when your little one is asleep.

2. LIE YOUR BABY ON HIS BACK

When it's time to change, lie your baby on his back on the changing table.

Take off both straps and carefully unroll the front half of the diaper down.

While your baby won't be able to roll over on his/her own until a few months later, keep your hand on your baby to prevent him from moving.

It's not safe to leave your baby alone on the changing mat unsupervised.

3. PLACE THE CLEAN DIAPER BENEATH THE DIRTY ONE FIRST!

Before you get to clean up duty, put a clean diaper underneath your baby.

It's hard to predict if your little bundle of joy will decide to relieve himself/herself when you're in transition.

Try to distract your little one by singing or talking with him/her.

Also, it can help to place a cloth over your little boy's private area in case he decides to go.

4. WIPE FROM FRONT TO BACK

Now that your fail-safes are in place, it's time to clean up.

With your wet wipe or washcloth, clean your little one's groin area from front to back.

This minimises the chance of your baby contracting a UTI.

If you're cleaning a newborn, you might be cleaning up meconium. Newborn stools is a black, sticky substance, which is very different from when your little one is older.

Use warm water and a washcloth to effectively clean newborn poop.

5. DRY OFF YOUR BABY

Use a dry cloth to wipe down your baby after you've fully cleaned all the mess.

Keeping your baby dry is important to prevent diaper rash. It's also important to dry off before applying diaper cream.

Bear in mind that your baby's diaper area doesn't need that much cream. Apply it lightly, dads!

6. SEAL THE NEW DIAPER

You're nearly there, dad!

You've cleaned up and dried up your baby. Now you need to seal the deal!

With one hand, lift both of your baby's legs up. Then pull the front of the diaper between the legs.

Lower your baby's legs and place the straps down to securely close the diaper.

7. THROW AWAY THE DIRTY DIAPER

The last step is to safely get rid of the soiled nappy. Simply roll it up and use the velcro strap to keep the diaper closed.

Tie up the nappy in a small bag and throw it away. Don't forget to wash your hands.

There you have it! You've successfully changed your baby's diaper! Well done, daddy. With more practice, you'll become quicker and more efficient. Within a week, you'll be able to change a diaper with your eyes closed (but we don't recommend it!)

Find this guide useful? Share with your friends who are going to become parents!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

More about
Lifestyle parenting

TRENDING

Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral

SERVICES